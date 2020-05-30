Uli Hoeness hopes Leroy Sane can join Bayern Munich from Man City this summer

Leroy Sane has not played for Manchester City since August

Uli Hoeness says he hopes Manchester City winger Leroy Sane can be a part of a new era at Bayern Munich next season.

Bayern's honorary president and deputy chairman has expressed his desire for a deal to be done for Sane this summer, but he "can't imagine" also signing highly sought-after Kai Havertz from Bayer Leverkusen due to the "economic future of football".

The Bundesliga leaders wanted to sign Sane last summer but he suffered knee ligament damage during the Community Shield with Liverpool, just four days before the window closed.

Bayern want to pay around £52m to £60m (€60m-€70m), according to Sky in Germany, with Sane's contract set to expire next June.

Hoeness told Bayern 1: "With Joshua Kimmich, Niklas Süle and hopefully David Alaba, Thiago and also Leroy Sane, we have a young, viable team.

"I can imagine, if everything goes well, that a new era is just beginning at Bayern Munich."

Kai Havertz has reached 35 Bundesliga goals before turning 21

Havertz is attracting interest from the Premier League but that will not force Bayern into a move this summer.

The 20-year-old has scored 15 goals in 38 matches so far this season, including five goals from the last four games since the German league restarted.

Havertz's winner against Freiburg on Friday saw him become the first Bundesliga player to reach 35 goals before turning 21.

"We would certainly like to have that (Kai Havertz). But at the moment it is the case that you obviously do not know exactly what the economic future of football as a whole is," Hoeness added.

"I would love to see him in Munich for sporting reasons, but frankly, as of today, I can't imagine that he's coming."