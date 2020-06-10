Man City's UEFA ban appeal to be decided by CAS in July

Manchester City have been banned from European football for two years

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) will announce its decision on Manchester City's appeal against their European ban in the first half of July.

The three-day hearing between City and UEFA was conducted by video conference and concluded on Wednesday

"At the end of the hearing, both parties expressed their satisfaction with respect to the conduct of the procedure," read a statement from CAS following the hearing.

"The Panel of arbitrators in charge of the matter, composed of Mr Rui Botica Santos (Portugal), president, Prof. Ulrich Haas (Germany) and Mr Andrew McDougall QC (France), will start its deliberations and prepare the Arbitral Award containing their decision."

"The decision is expected to be issued during the first half of July 2020. The exact date will be communicated in advance."

The Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne, Switzerland

Manchester City were appealing UEFA's decision in February to ban them from European competition for two years and fine them £25m for "serious breaches" of UEFA's Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations between 2012 and 2016.

Uefa's Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) also said City had failed to cooperate with the investigation.

If Manchester City finish in the top four and their ban is upheld by CAS, it would mean a Champions League place would go to the team who finish fifth in the Premier League.