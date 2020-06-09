Leroy Sane: Man City and Bayern Munich hold talks but valuation remains firm

Leroy Sane has not played for Manchester City since August

Manchester City are standing firm in their valuation of Leroy Sane after more talks with Bayern Munich, according to Sky in Germany.

Talks last week ended with Bayern being told City want a fee of around £62m (€70m) for the Germany winger - whose contract runs out in the summer of 2021 - with Bayern's latest offer coming in at £36m (€40m).

Bayern head coach Hansi Flick said on Wednesday that wide players would be one of his transfer priorities this summer, while the club's honorary president and deputy chairman Uli Hoeness has once again expressed his desire for a deal to be done.

The German champions wanted to sign him last summer but he suffered a serious knee injury in the Community Shield game against Liverpool and has not played since during the 2019/20 campaign.

Sane was on the verge of making his first-team comeback prior to the suspension of the Premier League due to the coronavirus pandemic - which is set to restart on June 17 - featuring for City in an U23 fixture against Arsenal in February.

He started only 21 games in the Premier League last season, having started 27 in 2017/18.

Bayern, meanwhile, moved to within two wins of the Bundesliga title with a 4-2 victory at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.