Leroy Sane to leave Manchester City, says Pep Guardiola

Leroy Sane joined Man City from Schalke in 2016

Leroy Sane will leave Manchester City this summer if a deal can be agreed with another club after he rejected a new contract, says manager Pep Guardiola.

City have given up hope of negotiating a new contract with Sane after nearly two years of talks with the Germany international.

Bayern Munich have made Sane their No 1 target this summer and have already held talks with City, who are demanding £62m for the winger they signed from Schalke in 2016 for £37m.

Man City vs Burnley Live on

Guardiola is resigned to losing Sane, who has turned down multiple renewal offers, but has not ruled out the 24-year-old staying at the club until his contract expires.

"Leroy said he doesn't want to extend the contract so it means he wants to leave and it is going to happen this summer or when he is out of contract," said Guardiola ahead of Monday's visit of Burnley.

"The club have talked to me, they've offered two or three times to extend his contract, he rejected so it means he wants to play in another club.

"If at the end of this season we arrive at an agreement with another club, he is going to leave.

David Silva will stay with City until the end of the extended season

"If not he will stay one more year and leave when out of contract."

Guardiola also said David Silva and Claudio Bravo, whose deals were due to expire at the end of June, will remain at the the club until the end of the season.

Sky Sports are broadcasting 64 live Premier League games for the 2019/20 season resumption. In addition to the 39 matches already scheduled to be broadcast exclusively live on Sky Sports before the coronavirus interruption, 25 more matches are being broadcast on both Sky Sports Premier League and Sky's free-to-air Pick channel, allowing the whole nation to be part of the return of live sport.

To celebrate the return of the Premier League, Sky Sports have also launched a host of innovative new features and updates to give fans an even more immersive experience and share the moments live with family and friends on virtual platforms.