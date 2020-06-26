Liverpool: Pep Guardiola leads tributes to new Premier League champions

0:35 Pep Guardiola congratulated Liverpool on winning the Premier League but says Manchester City can be proud after winning eight of the last 10 domestic trophies Pep Guardiola congratulated Liverpool on winning the Premier League but says Manchester City can be proud after winning eight of the last 10 domestic trophies

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has led the tributes to Liverpool after they were crowned Premier League champions for the first time.

City, title winners in the last two seasons, lost 2-1 at Chelsea on Thursday night to confirm Jurgen Klopp's side as champions of England for the first time in 30 years.

City pipped Liverpool to the trophy last season in one of the tightest title races in Premier League history, but were no match for them this campaign.

Klopp's side are 23 points clear at the top of the table having won a remarkable 28 of their 31 matches, and Guardiola said: "Congratulations for Liverpool fans, the manager, the players. Well deserved."

However, the Spaniard was keen to pay tribute to his City players as they relinquished their crown, and warned Liverpool retaining their title will not be easy.

"We can say the last 10 competitions we played as a club, we won eight titles. It never happened before in this country," said Guardiola.

Winners of domestic trophies since start of 2017/18 2017/18 Community Shield Arsenal 2017/18 Carabao Cup Manchester City 2017/18 FA Cup Chelsea 2017/18 Premier League Manchester City 2018/19 Community Shield Manchester City 2018/19 Carabao Cup Manchester City 2018/19 FA Cup Manchester City 2018/19 Premier League Manchester City 2019/20 Community Shield Manchester City 2019/20 Carabao Cup Manchester City 2019/20 Premier League Liverpool

"I never thought in my life, as a football player or a manager, that always you can win. So what we have done is incredible in the last two or three seasons - winning eight titles from 10.

"Liverpool is the first domestic title in the last seven, eight, 10 years. It's so difficult to maintain this."

Solskjaer: Watching Liverpool win title hurts

Manchester United are 37 points behind Liverpool with seven games to go

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted watching Liverpool secure their first Premier League title hurt, but hopes Manchester United can use it as motivation to once again win trophies.

Solskjaer - who lifted the title six times as a United player - said: "First of all: whoever wins the Premier League deserves it. They deserve credit - it's a hard league to win, so well done to Jurgen and his players.

"Anytime you see anyone else lift the trophy, it hurts. I reckon that's the feeling that everyone associated with Man United has. We want to get back to winning ways - that's our challenge.

"The run of titles that we won under Sir Alex (Ferguson)… I don't think that's going to be easy for anyone to emulate. Sir Alex was a master of staying at the top."

An emotional Jurgen Klopp broke down in tears after his Liverpool side sealed the Premier League title.

Moments after Liverpool were confirmed as champions following Manchester City's defeat at Chelsea, Klopp told Sky Sports: "This is a big moment, I have no real words. I am completely overwhelmed. I never thought I would feel like this!"

The Liverpool squad and staff had gathered at a hotel in the city to watch the game at Stamford Bridge and celebrated wildly as City's defeat confirmed their status as champions.

"It's very important to celebrate because these moments are unforgettable," said Klopp. "We have pictures from the season and now we have pictures of the celebrations and we will create pictures in the future with the parade with our supporters.

"The boys have time together tonight. It's difficult out there still for a lot of people but tonight we couldn't hold back, we had to come together."

Will Liverpool get a guard of honour at the Etihad?

There's no requirement for Manchester City to give Liverpool a guard of honour - but there is plenty of precedent.

The Daily Express reports Guardiola is happy to welcome Liverpool's Premier League-winning side onto the pitch at the Etihad with a round of applause, which has become traditional in the division to show respect for newly crowned title winners.

Liverpool last gave one in 2015, when they faced Jose Mourinho's Chelsea the game after the Blues had secured the Premier League trophy by beating Crystal Palace.