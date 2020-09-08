Angelino rejoins RB Leipzig from Man City on season loan with buy option

Angelino has made 12 appearances in his second spell at Manchester City

Manchester City left-back Angelino has rejoined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal, with the German club having the option to buy him for €18m (£16.3m).

Angelino, who was was linked with a move to Barcelona last month, spent the second half of last season on loan at Leipzig - who finished third in the Bundesliga and reached the Champions League semi-finals.

Leipzig will only be able to sign the 23-year-old Spanaird if he plays 12 matches across the season, with five of those matches coming in the second half of the campaign.

"Angelino will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Red Bull Leipzig," City said on their official website.

"He made a key contribution during his initial spell with the German side, making 18 appearances in all competitions."

The 23-year-old full-back first joined City in 2014 and, after moving on to PSV Eindhoven in 2018, he returned to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2019 after a £5.3m buy-back clause was triggered.

Angelino made 12 first-team appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last season before moving to Germany at the end of January.

