Angelino rejoins RB Leipzig from Man City on season loan with buy option
Angelino helped RB Leipzig reach the Champions League semi-finals last season in an impressive loan spell
Last Updated: 08/09/20 8:01pm
Manchester City left-back Angelino has rejoined RB Leipzig on a season-long loan deal, with the German club having the option to buy him for €18m (£16.3m).
Angelino, who was was linked with a move to Barcelona last month, spent the second half of last season on loan at Leipzig - who finished third in the Bundesliga and reached the Champions League semi-finals.
Leipzig will only be able to sign the 23-year-old Spanaird if he plays 12 matches across the season, with five of those matches coming in the second half of the campaign.
- De Bruyne named PFA Player of the Year
- 'City unwilling to speak to Napoli over Koulibaly'
- Mahrez and Laporte test positive for coronavirus
"Angelino will spend the 2020-21 season on loan at Red Bull Leipzig," City said on their official website.
"He made a key contribution during his initial spell with the German side, making 18 appearances in all competitions."
The 23-year-old full-back first joined City in 2014 and, after moving on to PSV Eindhoven in 2018, he returned to the Etihad Stadium in the summer of 2019 after a £5.3m buy-back clause was triggered.
Angelino made 12 first-team appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last season before moving to Germany at the end of January.
Summer transfer window - key dates and times
The summer transfer window runs for 10 weeks from July 27 and closes at 11pm on October 5.
A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.