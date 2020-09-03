Phil Foden says Pep Guardiola's faith in him has been 'massive' for his Man City development

1:20 Phil Foden discusses the impact Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had on his career - and is grateful the Spaniard has been patient with him Phil Foden discusses the impact Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has had on his career - and is grateful the Spaniard has been patient with him

Manchester City midfielder Phil Foden says Pep Guardiola's faith in him has been "massive" for his own belief and confidence - and thanked the Spaniard for his patience as he continues to develop into a top player.

Guardiola has made no secret of his admiration for Foden, previously stating that he is "priceless" and that City would not sell him even if they were offered 500m euros (£450m).

The 20-year-old, recently called up to Gareth Southgate's England squad for the first time, made 38 appearances for City last season - starting key games such as the Champions League win over Real Madrid - and is set for a bigger role within the City team for the 2020/21 season as they look to regain the Premier League title from Liverpool.

Foden started the Champions League win over Real Madrid last month

Asked about the impact of Guradiola's faith in him, Foden said: "It's been massive. I've played in some massive games this year, like cup finals and big Champions League games. They're the games that everyone wants to play in.

"Sometimes it's difficult for young players to be involved in those games. I think he's been patient with me and played me at the right time. Now I'm learning a lot and feel ready to go.

"He wants to see good attitude every day, he wants to see you training and playing well.

"I go to training every day and give 100 per cent - that's where you can't go wrong. I'm giving everything to get in the team. That's what I'm trying to do.

"If I don't get in the team, I know that I've put 100 per cent in. If I get in the team, I know I've earned it. That's how I work and I think that's what he (Pep) likes about me as well."

0:20 Foden says he always dreamed of playing for England while growing up on his estate Foden says he always dreamed of playing for England while growing up on his estate

Foden, quizzed on his first call-up to Southgate's England side, admitted that it "hadn't sunk in yet" but that he always dreamed of playing for his country while growing up on his estate.

''When I was young, every kid on the estate dreamed of playing for England," Foden added. "We all pretended that we were the players. Now I'm in the senior team, it seems crazy and it hasn't really sank in.

"I just hope that I can make my debut, it will be a big moment for me and my family.

"We've got a great coach in Gareth. He gives young kids a chance and he's not afraid to put you in.

"The U21s are full of quality, anyone can step up for sure. Sometimes you have to be patient, the step is there and it's not far off."