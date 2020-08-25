Sergio Aguero: Manchester City may offer striker a new deal

1:27 Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says Sergio Aguero's future at the club is up to the Argentine with the striker's contract expiring next year Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak says Sergio Aguero's future at the club is up to the Argentine with the striker's contract expiring next year

Khaldoon Al Mubarak says Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero could potentially stay beyond the expiry of his contract next year.

Boss Pep Guardiola's contract also runs out in 10 months and City chairman Khaldoon says there will be a "comfortable conversation" regarding his future.

David Silva has just left City after a trophy-laden 10-year stint and Aguero - who has scored 180 goals for the club, including the iconic Premier League title-winner in 2012 - is currently set to become a free agent next summer.

Khaldoon said: "To have a player like David essentially commit 10 years of his life to the club, to have a player like Sergio Aguero to do the same. This is what tells me we have it right.

"They are part of the DNA of the club now and the decision of them to continuing or stopping, it's the comfort zone that they have to decide.

"It was the same way with Vincent [Kompany, who left in 2019].

"He left when he felt it was right for him to leave and the same thing with David.

"Sergio is going to be the same and we will work it out together and it will be very natural, wherever that is, this year or the year after. It will play out in a comfortable way, whatever Sergio decides."

'Everything will work out naturally with Pep'

Khaldoon is confident discussions about Guardiola regarding the manager's future will be similarly relaxed.

He said: "We have such an understanding me and Pep, the ecosystem we have between Txiki [Begiristain, director of football], Ferran [Soriano, chief executive officer], the entire club, that this conversation with Pep is a natural conversation.

"Pep and I have a very clear understanding about what is right for the club and what is not. We have a clear alignment in terms of where we see the future and what we want in terms of success for the club.

"I think again, it will be a comfortable conversation and it will work out in the best way for Pep, for me and for the club. I'm very comfortable about that.

"Everything will work out naturally and in the right way.

"We have the right people involved. We have the right trust in each other and what's best will happen."

City have a 'consistent commitment' to women's game

Manchester City women's team could also be a force to be reckoned with this season, having signed USA internationals Rose Lavelle and Sam Mewis, while Gareth Taylor has become head coach.

Khaldoon is excited about the future and said: "I have a very strong view about how this team is going to evolve and how in the years to come, the women's game is going to continue to grow and turn into a very important part of football.

"So our commitment is consistent, the team we have built over the years has done very well.

"Covid is going to put a lot of pressure on the women's game, but I remain very hopeful that the game will be able to withstand the challenges, recover, and come back.

"And I hope that the Premier League, and within the teams in the UK, more clubs give a commitment to the game.

"Manchester City is going to be there because we have a belief in the womens' game. We will be committed throughout.

"We will be supportive and help these leagues and hopefully it will grow.