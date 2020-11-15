Kevin De Bruyne says he wants Manchester City stay after revealing contract talks

Kevin De Bruyne says he wants to stay at Manchester City after revealing he is in talks with the club over a new contract.

The 29-year-old confirmed the news after helping Belgium to a 2-0 win over England in the Nations League on Sunday night.

Speaking to Belgian TV station VTM Nieuws, De Bruyne said: "I am at a good club [with] good owners.

"We are a bit in talks - not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself.

"I would like to stay with the club, so it's easy. If I didn't want to stay, it would take someone to mediate. But when you want to stay, it's not so difficult."

De Bruyne - whose current contract expires in 2023 - joined City from Wolfsburg in 2015 and has gone on to make 232 appearances for the club.

He admitted earlier this year that he would be forced to consider his future at the Etihad Stadium if City's two-year ban from European competition was upheld.

However, City successfully overturned the ban ahead of the 2020/21 campaign, allowing them to compete in this season's Champions League.

Raheem Sterling suffered a "small" injury ahead of England's Nations League game away to Belgium on Sunday, with Gareth Southgate saying he is hopeful the forward will be fit "by the end of the week".

Speaking ahead of kick-off, Southgate said: "Raheem felt something a couple of days ago and didn't train on Friday as a precaution.

"He started training yesterday and wasn't really happy with it. We have discussed it and it isn't one to take a chance on.

"I think he will be fine by the end of the week, but the games for us just came too quickly.

Manchester City will be hopeful that Sterling recovers in time for their clash with Tottenham on Saturday - live on Sky Sports - as they bid to make up the five-point gap between them and Jose Mourinho's side in the Premier League.