Aymeric Laporte: 'Unique' Pep Guardiola can lead Manchester City to more trophies

Aymeric Laporte believes Manchester City will go on to win more trophies after their "unique" manager Pep Guardiola committed his future to the club.

The Spaniard, who had just seven months left on his previous contract, has agreed a new two-year deal at the Etihad Stadium which runs until the summer of 2023.

Since Guardiola took over in 2016 City have won six major trophies, including two Premier League titles.

Speaking ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Tottenham live on Sky Sports, Laporte said he believes City can achieve even more under Guardiola in the years to come.

"We are all happy because he's a good manager, he has achieved many things here in little time," the Frenchman told Sky Sports.

"I am happy to stay with him, two more years, and hopefully I can be here to work with him and to achieve more trophies with him.

0:53 Pep Guardiola says he has 'unfinished business' at Manchester City after committing his future to the club by agreeing a new two-year deal (Pictures: CityTV)

"He has had big achievements since he came here and I think they (his team-mates) are happy as well.

"We didn't know exactly when he could finish but now we know it and we are happy with that.

Guardiola had been non-committal over his future at the club, saying in September that he was waiting to see if he "deserved" a new deal, but Laporte does not think uncertainty over the manager's future had affected the dressing room.

"I don't know about the other players but for me no, we play every game like a final and we want to do it as best as possible so we don't think about what can happen in the future, we keep focused on the next game every day and that's all," he added.

"He's unique because he helps his players as (best) he can, he gives everything he can to all of us and that is special for us because we have this feeling with him, we can talk with him every day, we improve every day and he tries to improve us every day so this is very important for us and we feel it.

"We want to win the biggest trophies we can earn so we will fight every step of the season to win everything and hopefully we can win as many trophies as possible.

"Everyone has possibilities to play, we have very good players, not too many players have changed. We have a quite similar team to years before, obviously two or three players have left but I think we have the same capacity to achieve what we have done in the past."

1:02 Kevin De Bruyne has confirmed he is talking with Manchester City about extending his contract, and says he wants to stay at the Etihad Stadium.

Kevin De Bruyne says he wants to stay at Manchester City after revealing he is in talks with the club over a new contract.

The 29-year-old confirmed the news after helping Belgium to a 2-0 win over England in the Nations League on Sunday night.

Speaking to Belgian TV station VTM Nieuws, De Bruyne said: "I am at a good club [with] good owners.

"We are a bit in talks - not advanced. At the moment I am doing the talks myself.

"I would like to stay with the club, so it's easy. If I didn't want to stay, it would take someone to mediate. But when you want to stay, it's not so difficult."