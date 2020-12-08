Sergio Aguero: Pep Guardiola says Manchester City striker could play against Marseille

Sergio Aguero could return to the Manchester City bench for Wednesday's Champions League game against Marseille.

Aguero has been limited to four appearances this season and missed the last three games due to discomfort in his knee.

City boss Pep Guardiola said: "We will decide tomorrow (Wednesday). Maybe [he will be] on the bench. Tomorrow we make a training session, see how his reaction in his body.

"What is important is the last two, three days he was part of the group, his reaction and if the niggles he had in the past disappeared."

City have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stages and face rivals Manchester United in the Premier League on Saturday, live on Sky Sports, but Guardiola again stressed he will not be rotating his squad for the purposes of resting players.

"We will play to win the game," he said. "I don't rotate the team, I put all the players in the best condition and decide the best team for this game.

"There is not one team for one competition. If someone made a lot of minutes and has a lot of problems of course we consider, but I don't rest players.

"The team that will play tomorrow can play against United."

Image: Phil Foden has been a Champions League regular for City this season

Phil Foden is one of the players likely to come into the side against Marseille. The youngster has not started in the Premier League since October but has started the last four Champions League games.

Guardiola said: "All the season for him was top, since the first game he played, so good, and he scored.

"Of course he has to improve the final decision in the box and be more patient but it's part of the age.

"We are delighted to have him and he's an incredibly important player to have."

Villas-Boas: Man City 'B' team good enough to win Champions League

Image: Andre Villas-Boas and Marseille are targeting a Europa League place

Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas believes Manchester City are good enough to win the Champions League with their 'B' team.

The French side are expecting to find out just how strong City's so-called second string can be when the clubs meet at the Etihad Stadium.

Porto have already taken the runners-up spot in the pool but the game is still important for Marseille as they look to pip Olympiakos to the consolation of a Europa League place.

Villas-Boas, the former Chelsea and Tottenham manager, said: "Qualifying is not in our hands.

"Hopefully Porto will do us a favour but we know it is going to be hard against Manchester City. They have so many options, and so many top-level options as well.

"We cannot rely on Porto but we must be at our best to get a positive result because City's 'B' team are strong enough to win the Champions League, I think."