Sergio Aguero: Pep Guardiola confirms striker absence, hails Phil Foden form

Sergio Aguero is the latest Manchester City player to be placed under coronavirus protocols; forward has tested negative but came in close contact with a positive case; Aguero will miss Brighton match as he is still in quarantine; Pep Guardiola praises Phil Foden ahead of Wednesday's clash

Tuesday 12 January 2021 15:00, UK

Sergio Aguero 1:50
Pep Guardiola says Sergio Aguero is still self-isolating after coming into close contact with someone who tested positive for coronavirus

Pep Guardiola confirmed Sergio Aguero will miss Manchester City's match with Brighton as he is still in quarantine, while the Spaniard also praised the form of Phil Foden.

Aguero missed Sunday's FA Cup third-round victory over Birmingham after being asked to isolate as a close contact of someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

It is yet another setback for the striker, whose return from knee surgery this season has already been complicated by further pain in the joint and a hamstring injury.

The 32-year-old, who has not started a game since October, had been expected to feature last weekend.

Manchester City&#39;s head coach Pep Guardiola, right, congratulates his players after the English League Cup semifinal soccer match between Manchester United and Manchester City at Old Trafford in Manchester, England, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 1:01
Guardiola says it will be hard to restrict players' celebrations despite new coronavirus protocols

Asked about Aguero at a press conference, Guardiola said: "Quarantine, isolated - the rules. After nine or 10 days he will be back."

Trending

Guardiola added that forward Raheem Sterling, who also missed the 3-0 victory over Championship Birmingham, was fit but defenders Nathan Ake and Aymeric Laporte were injured. Eric Garcia is still isolating following a positive test
for Covid-19.

With Guardiola having his options depleted in recent weeks, Phil Foden has become more of a regular starter, with the young England international scoring nine goals already this season.

Also See:

CHELSEA 1-3 MANCHESTER CITY 2:56
FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Manchester City's win over Chelsea in the Premier League

And Guardiola, often criticised for his sparing use of Foden, was full of praise for what he has seen from the 'Stockport Iniesta' in recent weeks.

"He's playing like he always has - high standards in all departments," Guardiola added. "There are still margins to improve because it will be bad news if he does not improve from the age he is at now, but from day one until now I am delighted about his behaviour. The quality will do the rest."

The visit of Brighton is the first of three home games for City in the space of a week. Victories could pull City firmly in the title picture but Guardiola is not looking beyond Wednesday's game.

"All I am concerned about is Brighton," he said. "The rest, not even second in my thoughts."

Man Utd 0-2 Man City 1:58
Highlights of the Carabao Cup semi-final tie between Manchester United and Manchester City.

City are unbeaten in their last 13 matches in all competitions and have won their last six as they build momentum, but Guardiola is wary of the threat of Brighton.

Guardiola said: "They are a joy to watch and analyse. When you see them, you are concerned about the quality.

"I said to the players we will have to be at a high standard to compete against them."

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Win £250,000 for free with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 in Saturday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 3:00pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports

Transfer Centre