Manchester City: Club Bolivar, the biggest club in Bolivia, latest to join City Football Group

Manchester City have added Club Bolivar to their portfolio of football clubs, with the Bolivian giants becoming the latest to join City Football Group.

Bolivar, based in the Bolivian capital La Paz, have won 29 domestic top-flight titles - more than any other side in the country.

They become the second South American side to join City Football Group as City expand their influence across the world, after Paraguayan team Montevideo City Torque, formerly known as Club Atletico Torque, joined City's portfolio of clubs in 2017.

Bolivia's most decorated club will now benefit from the City Football Group's infrastructure, coaching, scouting and contacts.

Image: A map of the City Football Group's clubs

Ferran Soriano, Chief Executive Officer of City Football Group, said: "We are very pleased to grow our global presence through this important collaboration with Club Bolivar, City Football Group's first Partner Club.

"This long-term agreement is the first of its kind and will enable Club Bolivar to draw down on and utilise the wide range of football industry expertise developed by City Football Group.

"As well as supporting Club Bolivar's ambitions, we have an opportunity to learn. Our work in Bolivia will certainly strengthen our knowledge of, and network in, South American football.

"Club Bolivar is the biggest and best club in Bolivia with a rich and successful history. We are excited by Marcelo's vision for the Club and we are looking forward to working together and striving to help Club Bolivar achieve very ambitious goals in the coming future."

Marcelo Claure, President of Bolivar, said: "Today, a dream becomes reality. Club Bolivar joins the City Football Group family as a Partner Club, consolidating a long-term project developing world-class football, corporate and infrastructure standards that will enable Club Bolivar to become even bigger.

"We will utilize the expertise and advice that CFG brings to continue in our goal to place Bolivar as a top club in Latin America."