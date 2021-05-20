Ellen White: Manchester City forward signs new two-year deal at club

Ellen White is relishing continuing her journey at Manchester City in an exciting era for women’s football after signing a new two-year deal at the club.

The 32-year-old has been a key component of Gareth Taylor's side, scoring 24 goals in 55 appearances since joining from Birmingham City back in 2019.

While some women's teams struggle to be backed by their clubs, White has had no hesitation in committing to City, believing the support she and the side get is second to none in the WSL.

Image: Manchester City forward Ellen White has signed a new two-year deal at the club

On the new deal, White exclusively told Sky Sports News: "I've been at clubs that haven't had the backing or resource so I feel very lucky to be here, at a club that really supports the women's side.

"I never take it for granted and always feel super lucky to be able to take full advantage of all the facilities, support network and staff around us.

"It really is 'One Club' with the men's side supporting the women's and vice-versa and one of the reasons why I signed.

"I'm really settled here and enjoying being a part of Manchester City and working with Gareth (Taylor).

"It's an exciting time to be part of Women's football and I'm just really lucky to be part of this squad and hopefully go on and win things, I'm excited to continue my journey."

Gareth Taylor added: "Ellen (White) has been a top leader for us - she's led the line not only on the pitch, but in the dressing room as well.

"Her work ethic and everything she does is about her profession - she's been a top person to work with as well, a real shining light and she's the perfect example to young players of what it takes to get to the very top of the game.

"We're delighted to have her with us, and we feel very lucky to be able to have her experience and quality for the next couple of years."

Image: Ellen White is full of praise for the work Gareth Taylor has done with the side

'Taylor key to City development'

Although Manchester City may have missed out on both the WSL title and Champions League trophy this campaign, White cited Taylor as a fundamental reason for her decision to stay at the club.

She believes the City manager has been key in not only changing the team's approach but also bringing a new dimension to her own game since taking over from Nick Cushing in May 2020.

"He (Gareth Taylor) has brought an exciting philosophy and real identity to the way we play and for me personally, it's about developing my hold-up play and what he wants from a number nine.

"We've had some really good conversations about the structure of the team and I've really tried to work on that in training and in games.

"I'm getting on a bit but I'm just enjoying my time here and still want to learn, develop and score goals.

"I'm just excited to grow and see where this City team can go next season."

Image: Manchester City were knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage, losing 4-2 on aggregate to Barcelona

White fuelled by Champions League and WSL heartbreak

City once again finished second to Chelsea in the WSL, two points behind Emma Hayes' side and are now without a league title since 2016.

They were also knocked out of the Champions League at the quarter-final stage to eventual winners Barcelona, who went on to demolish Chelsea in the final.

It's those fine margins between success and failure that will be driving the forward on over the next two years.

"We played Barcelona and they are obviously a phenomenal side - that's the level you have to be at to win the Champions League and for me, that has put more fire in my belly.

"I feel more motivated than ever to really push and achieve something in the Champions League as well as in the WSL.

"Missing out on both fuels us and there are massive things we want to achieve but we've got to work really hard on the training ground to achieve them."

