Eni Aluko named first-ever sporting director of National Women's Soccer League side Angel City

Eni Aluko has been named the first-ever sporting director of National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) side Angel City in the United States.

The 34-year-old was previously sporting director at Aston Villa Women but stepped down from her position last week, having originally taken the role shortly after announcing her retirement from playing in January 2020.

Aluko will now continue her career overseas returning to the country where she had spells as a player, joining Angel City, an NWSL expansion team, who will begin playing competitively in Los Angeles from 2022.

I’m thrilled to join @weareangelcity. This is an incredible opportunity to help write the club’s first chapter and to build a team that is people-focused and admired all over the world. I can’t wait to get started and join a fantastic female led ownership group. #WeAreAngelCity pic.twitter.com/aNNzccSzJX — Eniola Aluko (@EniAlu) May 20, 2021

Discussing her appointment, Aluko said: "This is an incredible opportunity to help write Angel City's first chapter and to build a team that is people-focused and admired by players and fans all over the world.

"I have no doubt the club will be a trailblazer, not just in the NWSL and women's soccer, but for sports clubs globally. As a former player, the club's determination to make an impact both on the field and in the community is something that I fully support, and I can't wait to get started.

Image: Aluko played 102 times for England during her playing career

"I am thrilled to join a fantastic female-led ownership group, many of whom I have admired and been inspired by from a young age."

Angel City founder and president Julie Uhrman added: "Appointing Eniola Aluko, a world-renowned international soccer player with extensive experience in technical positions, is a landmark moment for us.

"She personifies the values of our club, and shares our passion to challenge the status quo, push boundaries and try new things.

"We have been a fan of Eni's for many years now and to be able to see her bring her winning spirit, dedication and experience to ACFC is as real as it gets. This is a huge milestone in our journey, and we could not be more excited to welcome her to the team."

Image: Serena Williams is one of Angel City's investors

Angel City boast a variety of high-profile investors, from Serena Williams to Natalie Portman, as well as ex-United States internationals including Abby Wambach.

In her role, Aluko, a former striker who last played for Juventus and amassed 102 caps for England, will be tasked with growing Angel City and continuing their development ahead of their inaugural season.

She will be responsible for helping to assemble the squad, spearheading the club's recruitment strategy, and acting as a focal point in helping players and staff develop on and off the pitch.