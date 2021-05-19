UEFA Women's Euro 2022 targets full stadiums to create lasting legacy for women's game

Plans have been unveiled to make UEFA Women's Euro 2022 in England a record-breaking tournament that will inspire the next generation of players and fans.

With all 16 teams now confirmed the FA and UEFA have outlined a major ticketing roadmap and legacy programme which they believe will make the event the most successful yet.

Over 700,000 tickets will be made available across the 10 venues in nine host cities for the tournament which runs from July 6 to July 31 next year.

The ambition is to break the current record attendance for a Women's Euro fixture of 41,301 at the tournament's opening game at Old Trafford.

It is then the aim to break the record once again for the final at Wembley Stadium, where it is hoped a sell-out crowd will surpass the current European record for a women's game of 80,203 set at London 2012.

Over half a million tickets will be available for £25 or less with fans getting their first chance to apply for tickets in July this year.

Image: Organisers are hoping a capacity crowd will watch the Women's Euro 2022 final at Wembley Stadium

The ultimate plan is to deliver the biggest women's football event in UEFA history and to inspire long-term and sustainable change in women's and girl's football.

The nine host cities will deliver 500,000 new football opportunities to engage women and girls by 2024, while the FA is committing to several national measures.

It is hoped the initiatives will result in 120,000 more girls playing in schools and clubs across the host cities and 20,000 more women playing for fun by 2024.

Image: Old Trafford will stage the opening game of UEFA Women's Euro 2022 next July

Baroness Sue Campbell, EURO 2022 Board Member and FA Director of Women's Football, said: "It has been a challenging year in so many ways, with mental and physical wellbeing hugely affected by the pandemic.

"The tournament and the city legacy programmes are a very real opportunity to positively change the impact restrictions have had on our activity levels and to bring us together through football regardless of our role we play within the game.

"The long-term legacy ambitions will unlock the game for more women and girls across host cities and beyond with equal access for all girls to play football in school and clubs.

0:20 Northern Ireland captain Marissa Callaghan says the dream of making the Euros did not seem possible until boss Kenny Shiels' arrival a couple of years ago.

"We will also be working to create a more diverse workforce of coaches, referees and local leaders to deliver and organise football for their communities.

"Our vision will ensure inclusive, safe and welcoming environments for every woman and girl to play competitive or recreational grassroots football - irrespective of ability, age or ambition."

Chris Bryant, Head of Tournament Delivery, The FA, added: "We are aware of the huge opportunity we have to grow the women's game here and across Europe.

"To have that legacy, we must ensure we first deliver a record-breaking tournament that captures the imagination, to provide those vital foundations."