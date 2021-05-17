Joe Montemurro: Juventus Women confident of appointing departing Arsenal head coach as new boss

Juventus are confident of naming Joe Montemurro as the new head coach of their women's team.

Montemurro, who is leaving Arsenal after three-and-a-half years at the club, has admitted talks have been held but insists he is not in a hurry to make a decision.

Juventus, however, have made the Australian their No 1 choice to replace Rita Guarino and plan to announce his signing after he formally leaves the Gunners at the end of the month.

Speaking after Arsenal's 9-0 win against Crystal Palace in the Women's FA Cup on Sunday, Montemurro said: "I haven't seen anything about it and it's news to me, to be honest.

"I won't lie, there have been some calls to my agent and some inquiries but I haven't agreed to anything and nor do I intend to make any decisions for now."

Juventus have won all 21 of their games in Serie A this season to retain their league title but were knocked out of the Champions League by Lyon in the last 32.

Arsenal, who finished third in the Women's Super League to ensure Champions League qualification, are yet to announce Montemurro's successor.