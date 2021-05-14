Eni Aluko to leave role as Aston Villa Women sporting director

Eni Aluko is leaving her role as Sporting Director of Aston Villa Women.

She is expected to take a job with a high-profile women's club before the start of the new season.

Aluko joined Villa at the start of the season, with the club narrowly avoiding relegation on the final weekend.

The departure comes after a number of high profile WSL clubs have recently parted ways with their managers, including Manchester United's Casey Stoney and Joe Montemurro at Arsenal.

0:44 Goal's United correspondent Charlotte Duncker says Manchester United Women need a 'big name' to replace Casey Stoney following her decision to step down as head coach

Villa manager Marcus Bignot and head coach Gemma Davies have also left their roles this week.

An announcement of Aluko's next club is not expected for a couple of weeks yet.

Last week, Aluko hailed her former club Chelsea as "relentless winners" and "the best team in the world", after Emma Hayes' side secured the Women's Super League title over the weekend.

"They're going to have to prove that obviously on Sunday against Barcelona in the Champions League final," she added.

"My heart is blue. I love that team, I love the journey that they've been on."

