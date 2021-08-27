Pep Guardiola addresses Cristiano Ronaldo transfer, Harry Kane staying at Spurs, and his own Man City future

Pep Guardiola says Cristiano Ronaldo will decide where he wants to play as Manchester City remain in talks to sign the forward.

Ronaldo has said his goodbyes to his Juventus team-mates, with head coach Max Allegri confirming the 36-year-old Portugal captain wants to leave the club.

Guardiola said "anything can happen" before the transfer window closes on Tuesday, but stressed players of Ronaldo's calibre decide their own moves.

"Ronaldo will decide where he wants to play. Not Manchester City, not myself. Right now it looks far, far, away," Guardiola said on Friday.

Asked if he wants to sign Ronaldo, Guardiola added: "I'm incredibly happy with the squad, more than satisfied. We are the same except one guy left, Sergio [Aguero], and one guy arrived, Jack [Grealish].

"These types of players decide. [Lionel] Messi decided to go to Paris, they knock on the door, they call."

'Master negotiator Levy made Kane deal difficult'

Meanwhile, earlier this week Harry Kane confirmed he would be staying at Tottenham this summer after interest from City, and Guardiola said the "big master of negotiation" Daniel Levy - Spurs' chairman - meant a deal was not possible.

"The club did absolutely everything," Guardiola said. "We didn't talk about Tottenham, not even one offer, because they didn't want to negotiate. It's understandable.

"The moment they open the door, maybe we'll say. But we're not going to pay £200m, we tried to negotiate, but the big master of negotiation Mr Daniel Levy, we could not do it.

"He's a Tottenham player and I wish him all the best to do well in London."

Pep clarifies comments on City future

Guardiola has also clarified comments suggesting he will leave City when his current contract expires in 2023.

The City manager was quoted this week after speaking at a Brazilian business forum held over Zoom that he would leave the club after seven years at the helm.

Image: Guardiola has been in charge of Manchester City since summer 2016

The Spaniard has now pointed out, however, that he merely said he will take a break from the game when he leaves City and did not give a date.

Guardiola said: "I am not thinking to leave after two years. I can leave in two months if the results aren't good or the organisation isn't happy with me. I can leave in three months or five years.

"What I said is after my period at City, I will take a break. It can be in one month, two years, five years. Right now, I don't have reasons to leave."

