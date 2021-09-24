Pep Guardiola calls Man City's tricky run of away games 'a privilege' - and he's excited for the Ryder Cup

Pep Guardiola has labelled Manchester City's upcoming run of away fixtures a "privilege" as his side prepare for trips to Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and then Liverpool.

City travel to London on Saturday to take on Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, with Guardiola aiming to get the better of Thomas Tuchel after three defeats to the German last season.

Guardiola's side then head to Paris for a crucial Champions League encounter before playing Liverpool at Anfield, live on Sky Sports on October 3.

Man City fixtures Opponent Venue Date Chelsea Away Saturday 25 September Paris St-Germain Away Tuesday 28 September Liverpool Away Sunday 3 October

Ahead of a crucial nine days for City, Guardiola said he is relishing the challenge, as well as the opportunity to catch the Ryder Cup this weekend.

"It's so nice, what a privilege, and in a week with the Ryder Cup... Better than that? It's not possible," Guardiola said. "One game at a time, we travel to London, and after we prepare the next one."

Image: Pep Guardiola's Man City face Chelsea, PSG, then Liverpool - all away

On whether he would be watching the Ryder Cup, he added: "Absolutely, this is one of the events of the year."

City lost three times to Chelsea in the space of six weeks last season, with Tuchel masterminding victories in the FA Cup semi-final, Premier League and then the Champions League final.

Guardiola deployed different formations on each occasion, with both Fernandinho and Rodri surprisingly benched for the Champions League final, and the City boss is hoping to learn from those defeats.

Man City line-ups & formations vs Chelsea in 2021 4-2-3-1 in 1-0 FA Cup defeat: Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Rodrigo, Fernandinho; De Bruyne, Torres; Sterling; Jesus

Steffen; Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Mendy; Rodrigo, Fernandinho; De Bruyne, Torres; Sterling; Jesus 3-1-4-2 in 2-1 PL defeat: Ederson, Ake, Dias, Laporte; Rodri; Cancelo, Sterling, Torres, Mendy; Jesus, Aguero

Ederson, Ake, Dias, Laporte; Rodri; Cancelo, Sterling, Torres, Mendy; Jesus, Aguero 4-3-3 in 1-0 CL defeat: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; De Bruyne, Gundogan, Bernardo Silva; Mahrez, Sterling, Foden

"We prepare the game like Southampton, like before, try to read what they are, what we've done in recent games against Chelsea," Guardiola said.

"Every game is a new challenge, to improve and do it better. It's not a final, it's completely different. The final was a tight game, we lost, and Premier League was already done - we were almost champions. We'll learn from these three games, it's one more game in the 38 we have in the Premier League."

Image: Pep Guardiola lost three times to Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea last season

On the Champions League final specifically Guardiola added: "We played a great final. We lost. We missed being more precise, but they made it difficult. Their physically and movement is good. That's why it was difficult against an exceptional team.

"We played with a lot of courage. We tried to do it, but with the counter-attacks, long balls, second balls, they were better than us and beat us."

Pep hopes Ederson, Jesus play for Brazil next month

Guardiola said he would be willing to let Brazilian duo Ederson and Gabriel Jesus travel for the next international break.

"I always have been, I always will," Guardiola said. "The pandemic situation is still there around the world, but hopefully the authorities - Premier League and Brazil federation - can have a solution.

"It would be prefect for both sides. It's what we want, to talk and find a solution for the benefit of the players, clubs and national teams."

Premier League clubs refused to release Brazilian players for international duty earlier this month due to travel restrictions amid the Covid pandemic.

