Man City and Liverpool fixtures, stats, table: How close is the Premier League title race?

We assess how the title race stands, the league table, results, fixtures, team and player stats, and compare the tussling giants...

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola said his team's display in Sunday's 4-1 derby win over Manchester United showed they remain as hungry as ever for success despite their trophy-filled seasons under the Spanish coach.

"I said many times the biggest form of success for a manager is that after winning three Premier Leagues in the last four years we still run like we run and we are still there to win again," he said after double strikes from Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez.

"You can get confused and think like maybe you are what you are not. Still we are humble enough to do it again and again and be up there. After these guys have been there many years," he added.

Guardiola said the latest battle for the title with Liverpool, who are six points behind leaders City and have a game in hand, was another struggle in a memorable duel.

"We have the toughest opponent I have ever faced in my career as a manager. Fighting with them (Liverpool) and being with them for trophies and titles, it is the biggest achievement I have done in my career," he said.

It is a title race that looks going right down to the wire.

Sky Sports' Gary Neville:

"We've definitely got a title race irrespective of if they'd both got three points this weekend. City will come off the pitch against United flying and buzzing but Liverpool are dangerous and I think they've still got the better front players in their squad and in the team.

"You look at Mane, Salah, Firmino, Jota and Luis Diaz, Origi - six players who are a massive threat. Three of them are out of this world. That makes them a real threat towards the end of the season. We saw Liverpool win the League Cup last weekend, they've got the bit between their teeth.

"You saw Jurgen Klopp's celebration at the end of the win over West Ham and it was telling. Sir Alex Ferguson would do it sometimes. He would over-celebrate 1-0 wins as he knew how important they were. You could say Liverpool have struggled at home to beat West Ham while City have battered United.

"But Liverpool could easily batter United in a few weeks' time when they play them as well. We've seen City struggle against Tottenham and lose the game, so there's a long way to go. We've got two brilliant teams and there's a long way to go."

