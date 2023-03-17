 Skip to content

Kyle Walker: Man City and England defender will not face criminal charges for alleged bar incident

The Manchester City and England footballer voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on Thursday following the circulation of a video on social media; Cheshire Constabulary confirmed Walker was given an out of court disposal - meaning he won't face a criminal charge

Friday 17 March 2023 17:56, UK

England&#39;s Kyle Walker stands prior to the start of the UEFA Nations League soccer match between Italy and England at San Siro stadium in Milan, Italy, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Kyle Walker will not face a criminal charge over an allegation that he indecently exposed himself in a bar, police have confirmed.

The Manchester City and England defender voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on Thursday following the circulation of a video on social media.

The alleged incident was said to have happened in a bar in Wilmslow, Cheshire, after City's 2-0 Premier League win over Newcastle earlier this month.

Cheshire Constabulary confirmed Walker was given an out of court disposal - meaning he won't face a criminal charge - and "the matter is now closed".

In a statement on Friday, the force told Sky Sports News: "On Wednesday 8 March, Cheshire Constabulary was made aware of a video circulating on social media in relation to an alleged incident at a bar in the Wilmslow area.

"Officers have now concluded their enquiries which included speaking to those directly involved.

"A 32-year-old man from Prestbury voluntarily attended a police station for questioning on 16 March.

"He has been dealt with by an out of court disposal and the matter is now closed."

