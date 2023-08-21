Jeremy Doku: Man City agree £55.5m deal to sign Belgian winger from French club Rennes

Manchester City have agreed a £55.5m deal to sign Rennes winger Jeremy Doku, who is is expected to travel to the northwest on Tuesday to undergo a medical.

The Belgium international has been linked with a number of Premier League teams this summer and is now set to join the champions.

Man City are looking for a winger to replace Riyad Mahrez, who left for Saudi Arabia in the wake of City's treble-winning season.

Should Doku complete the move to the Etihad Stadium, he will become Pep Guardiola's third summer recruit in this transfer window, after Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol.

Doku scored for Rennes in their opening Ligue 1 game against Metz, following on from the six league goals he netted last season.

Stay or go? A crucial few weeks lie ahead for Manchester City winger Cole Palmer, weeks that could define how far his blossoming career will go.

The 21-year-old has certainly showcased his talents in City blue this season, scoring his side's goals in their Community Shield and UEFA Super Cup games this month.

Image: Cole Palmer celebrates after breaking the deadlock in the Community Shield with a stunning strike

Add in his role in helping England's U21 side to a European Championship triumph earlier this summer and it's clear Palmer has the winning touch about him.

But with both the player and manager Pep Guardiola casting doubts about the winger's future, will that winning aura be with City, or another team?

After all, Palmer has played 10 minutes of Premier League football for City in their opening two matches of the current campaign.

There is no doubt in the player's mind about what the ideal option is this summer: to stay put and play.

"Obviously the best scenario is to stay at City and play," Palmer said after Man City's Super Cup win. "But obviously you know what the competition is like, if they bring someone in..."

But now City look to turn to Doku - and with West Ham interested in the 21-year-old - is this the moment where Palmer turns round and says enough is enough?

PSG give up on Bernardo pursuit

Image: Bernardo Silva looks set to stay at Man City

Paris Saint-Germain have given up trying to sign Bernardo Silva from Manchester City this summer.

The 29-year-old had been one of their top targets and the French champions believe they were close to a deal, but they now accept and respect the fact that the player is not for sale.

They expect the Portugal international to sign a new City contract with Silva having two years left on his current City deal.

On Saturday, City boss Pep Guardiola said it was his "dream" to see Silva and Kyle Walker sign new City contracts.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos knows Silva well and they worked together at Monaco.

Laporte set for City exit to Al Nassr

Image: Aymeric Laporte is set to leave Man City

Man City defender Aymeric Laporte is expected to complete a transfer to Al Nassr.

The clubs have agreed a deal worth £25m for the 29-year-old, who joined City from Athletic Bilbao in a £57m deal in January 2018.

The Spaniard will undergo a medical next and terms on a three-year deal are ready to sign.

Who will be on the move this summer ahead of the transfer window closing at 11pm on September 1 in England and midnight in Scotland?

Keep up to date with all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms. You can also catch up with the ins, outs and analysis on Sky Sports News.