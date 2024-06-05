Man City transfer news: Kevin De Bruyne refuses to rule out Saudi Arabia move

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne would consider a move to Saudi Arabia once he has called time on his Premier League career.

The Belgium international was speaking in his native country to media outlet VTM, in which he discussed his future plans beyond Euro 2024.

De Bruyne said: "For Michele [his wife], an exotic adventure is okay. These are also conversations that we are increasingly having as a family.

"I still have one year left on my contract, so I have to think about what could happen. My eldest son is now eight years old and knows nothing but England.

"He also asks how long I will play for City. Once the moment comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player De Bruyne in unhappy with the Manchester City bench after being substituted at Anfield

De Bruyne will turn 33 at the end of this month and will soon enter the final year of his contract with City.

On a potential move to Saudi Arabia, De Bruyne added: "At my age you have to be open to everything. You're talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

"If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money. Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.

"Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven't had to think about that yet."

What does every Premier League team need in the summer transfer window? Sky Sports statistician Paul Harrison dives into the data to find out...

Man City

After winning an unprecedented fourth successive top-flight English league title, Manchester City will be hard-pressed to find any major flaws ahead of the summer.

With Kalvin Phillips expected to depart after two underwhelming seasons, a deputy for the influential Rodri could be a priority. All three of City's league defeats came when the Spaniard was suspended this season.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Monterosa Monterosa , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Monterosa cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Monterosa cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Monterosa cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League officially opens on Friday June 14 - the same day that Euro 2024 starts.

The window will close on August 30 at 11pm UK time.

The Premier League has brought forward Deadline Day to link up with the other major leagues in Europe. The closing dates were set following discussions with the leagues in England, Germany, Italy, Spain and France.