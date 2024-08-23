Ilkay Gundogan transfer: Man City re-sign midfielder on free transfer after Barcelona exit

Ilkay Gundogan returns to Man City on a free transfer from Barcelona; midfielder spent seven years at City between 2016 and 2023, winning 12 major trophies; the 33-year-old rejoins on a one-year contract plus option of a further year despite interest from Saudi Arabia and Qatar
Friday 23 August 2024 11:09, UK
Manchester City have re-signed Ilkay Gundogan from Barcelona on a free transfer.
The midfielder returns to Pep Guardiola's side just a year on from his exit to Barcelona last summer on a free transfer.
The 33-year-old, who spent seven years at the Etihad Stadium between 2016 and 2023, rejoins on a one-year contract plus the option of a further year.
Sky Sports News reported on Monday that Gundogan had been told he could leave Barcelona as they look to trade players to reduce their wage bill.
The German only wanted a return to City and ignored interest from Saudi Arabia and Qatar because of that.
Gundogan, who retired from international football earlier this week, captained City to a historic Treble before his departure.
He made 304 appearances and scored 60 goals in his first stint at City as he won 12 major trophies, including five Premier League titles and the Champions League.
Gundogan becomes City's second summer signing after the arrival of Savinho from French side Troyes in a £33.6m deal.
Gundogan revealed working with the "best manager in the world", Pep Guardiola, again was a major factor in his decision to return.
"My seven years at Manchester City were a time of pure contentment for me, both on and off the pitch," he told the club's official website.
"I grew as a person and a player, developed a special relationship with the City fans and enjoyed amazing success. It was an exceptional period in my life.
"To have the opportunity to return here means so much. Everyone knows the respect I have for Pep - he is the best manager in the world and working with him every day makes you a better player. You feel constantly challenged, which for any professional is exactly what you want. I cannot wait to work with him again.
"And what can I say about my team-mates here at City…they are world-class footballers. I am genuinely delighted to have the chance to train and play alongside them. Honestly, I cannot wait to wear the City shirt again."
Man City's director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "Ilkay is one of the finest professionals I have ever worked with. His dedication to football and his approach to every single training session is something special.
"He is also an exceptional midfielder. His reading of the game, his football intelligence, his technical quality and his leadership make him an excellent addition to our squad.
"To be able to bring him back here is fantastic news for everyone. He will help us in our main objective, which is to win trophies, but he will also be an inspiration to so many."