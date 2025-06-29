Club World Cup 2025 fixtures, UK kick-off times, Chelsea, Man City schedule and final date
Club World Cup takes place in the United States between June 14 and July 13; competition expanded from annual tournament with seven teams to 32-team tournament every four years; Man City and Chelsea among 12 European clubs taking part; Lionel Messi's Inter Miami feature
Monday 30 June 2025 12:05, UK
The expanded FIFA Club World Cup is under way, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami involved.
The new-look Club World Cup, which features 32 teams, started on June 14 (in the early hours of June 15, UK time), with the final taking place on July 13.
The winners of the Club World Cup will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA.
Prize money of £774m ($1bn) is to be shared between the 32 clubs - with £406m ($525m) participation fee shared based on sporting and commercial criteria, and £368m ($475m) shared based on sporting performance.
What's the format of the Club World Cup?
The tournament format works exactly the same as the FIFA World Cup, only for clubs.
The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage.
The last-16 stage - the first single knockout round - then moves to the quarter-final, semi-final and then final. There is no third-place play-off between the two losing semi-final teams.
Club World Cup knockout stage fixtures and results
Round of 16
Saturday, 28 June
Match 49: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo (AET) - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Match 50: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea (AET) - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Sunday, 29 June
Match 51: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Inter Miami - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Match 52: Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Monday, 30 June
Match 53: Inter Milan vs Fluminense - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm
Tuesday, 31 June
Match 54: Man City vs Al Hilal - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 2am
Tuesday, 1 July
Match 55: Real Madrid vs Juventus - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm
Wednesday, 2 July
Match 56: Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 2am
Quarter-finals
Friday, 4 July
Match 57: Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 8pm
Saturday, 5 July
Match 58: Palmeiras vs Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am
Match 59: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 5pm
Match 60: Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 9pm
Semi-final fixtures
Tuesday, 8 July
Match 61: Winner match 57 vs Palmeiras or Chelsea - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm
Wednesday, 9 July
Match 62: Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich vs Winner match 60 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm
FIFA Club World Cup Final
Sunday, 13 July
Match 63: Winner match 61 vs Winner match 62 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm
Club World Cup group tables
Group A
Group B
Group C
Group D
Group E
Group F
Group G
Group H
Club World Cup group stage results
Sunday June 15
Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Group B: PSG 4-0 Atletico Madrid - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey
Monday June 16
Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders - Lumen Field, Seattle
Group D: Chelsea 2-0 Los Angeles FC - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Group C: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Tuesday June 17
Group D: Flamengo 2-0 Esperance de Tunis - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey
Group E: River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle
Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
Wednesday June 18
Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
Group G: Man City 2-0 Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Group H: CF Pachuca 1-2 FC Salzburg - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Thursday June 19
Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus - Audi Field, Washington, D.C
Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey
Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atletico Madrid - Lumen Field, Seattle
Friday June 20
Group B: PSG 0-1 Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
Group C: Benfica 6-0 Auckland City - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando
Group D: Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Group D: Los Angeles FC 0-1 Esperance de Tunis - GEODIS Park, Nashville
Saturday June 21
Group C: Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-4 Borussia Dortmund - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Group E: Inter Milan 2-1 Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle
Group F: Fluminense 4-2 Ulsan HD - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey
Sunday, 22 June
Group E: River Plate 0-0 Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
Group G: Juventus 4-1 Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Group H: Real Madrid 3-1 CF Pachuca - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Group H: FC Salzburg 0-0 Al Hilal - Audi Field, Washington, D.C
Monday, 23 June
Group G: Man City 6-0 Al Ain - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta
Group B: Seattle Sounders 0-2 PSG - Lumen Field, Seattle
Group B: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
Tuesday, 24 June
Group A: Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Group A: Porto 4-4 Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey
Group C: Auckland City 1-1 Boca Juniors - GEODIS Park, Nashville
Group C: Benfica 1-0 Bayern Munich - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte
Wednesday, 25 June
Group D: Los Angeles FC 1-1 Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Group D: Esperance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia
Group F: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ulsan HD - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati
Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Fluminense - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami
Thursday, 26 June
Group E: Inter Milan 2-0 River Plate - Lumen Field, Seattle
Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds 0-4 Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles
Group G: Juventus 2-5 Man City - Camping World Stadium, Orlando
Group G: Wydad AC 1-2 Al Ain - Audi Field, Washington, D.C
Friday, 27 June
Group H: Al Hilal 2-0 CF Pachuca - GEODIS Park, Nashville
Group H: FC Salzburg 0-3 Real Madrid - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am