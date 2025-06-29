Club World Cup 2025 fixtures, UK kick-off times, Chelsea, Man City schedule and final date

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup is under way, with Manchester City, Chelsea and Lionel Messi's Inter Miami involved.

The new-look Club World Cup, which features 32 teams, started on June 14 (in the early hours of June 15, UK time), with the final taking place on July 13.

The winners of the Club World Cup will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA.

Prize money of £774m ($1bn) is to be shared between the 32 clubs - with £406m ($525m) participation fee shared based on sporting and commercial criteria, and £368m ($475m) shared based on sporting performance.

What's the format of the Club World Cup? The tournament format works exactly the same as the FIFA World Cup, only for clubs.



The 32 teams have been divided into eight groups of four teams, with the top two teams in each group qualifying for the knockout stage.



The last-16 stage - the first single knockout round - then moves to the quarter-final, semi-final and then final. There is no third-place play-off between the two losing semi-final teams.

Club World Cup knockout stage fixtures and results

Round of 16

Saturday, 28 June

Match 49: Palmeiras 1-0 Botafogo (AET) - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Match 50: Benfica 1-4 Chelsea (AET) - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Sunday, 29 June

Match 51: Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 Inter Miami - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Match 52: Flamengo 2-4 Bayern Munich - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Monday, 30 June

Match 53: Inter Milan vs Fluminense - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte; kick off 8pm

Tuesday, 31 June

Match 54: Man City vs Al Hilal - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 2am

Tuesday, 1 July

Match 55: Real Madrid vs Juventus - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami; kick off 8pm

Wednesday, 2 July

Match 56: Borussia Dortmund vs Monterrey - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 2am

Quarter-finals

Friday, 4 July

Match 57: Winner match 53 vs Winner match 54 - Camping World Stadium, Orlando; kick off 8pm

Saturday, 5 July

Match 58: Palmeiras vs Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am

Match 59: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta; kick off 5pm

Match 60: Winner match 55 vs Winner match 56 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 9pm

Semi-final fixtures

Tuesday, 8 July

Match 61: Winner match 57 vs Palmeiras or Chelsea - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm

Wednesday, 9 July

Match 62: Paris Saint-Germain or Bayern Munich vs Winner match 60 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm

FIFA Club World Cup Final

Sunday, 13 July

Match 63: Winner match 61 vs Winner match 62 - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey; kick off 8pm

Club World Cup group tables

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Group G

Group H

Club World Cup group stage results

Sunday June 15

Group A: Al Ahly 0-0 Inter Miami - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Group C: Bayern Munich 10-0 Auckland City - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Group B: PSG 4-0 Atletico Madrid - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Group A: Palmeiras 0-0 Porto - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey

Monday June 16

Group B: Botafogo 2-1 Seattle Sounders - Lumen Field, Seattle

Group D: Chelsea 2-0 Los Angeles FC - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group C: Boca Juniors 2-2 Benfica - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Tuesday June 17

Group D: Flamengo 2-0 Esperance de Tunis - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Group F: Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey

Group E: River Plate 3-1 Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle

Group F: Ulsan HD 0-1 Mamelodi Sundowns - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

Wednesday June 18

Group E: Monterrey 1-1 Inter Milan - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Group G: Man City 2-0 Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Group H: Real Madrid 1-1 Al Hilal - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Group H: CF Pachuca 1-2 FC Salzburg - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Thursday June 19

Group G: Al Ain 0-5 Juventus - Audi Field, Washington, D.C

Group A: Palmeiras 2-0 Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey

Group A: Inter Miami 2-1 Porto - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group B: Seattle Sounders 1-3 Atletico Madrid - Lumen Field, Seattle

Friday June 20

Group B: PSG 0-1 Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Group C: Benfica 6-0 Auckland City - Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando

Group D: Flamengo 3-1 Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Group D: Los Angeles FC 0-1 Esperance de Tunis - GEODIS Park, Nashville

Saturday June 21

Group C: Bayern Munich 2-1 Boca Juniors - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 3-4 Borussia Dortmund - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Group E: Inter Milan 2-1 Urawa Red Diamonds - Lumen Field, Seattle

Group F: Fluminense 4-2 Ulsan HD - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey

Sunday, 22 June

Group E: River Plate 0-0 Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Group G: Juventus 4-1 Wydad AC - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Group H: Real Madrid 3-1 CF Pachuca - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Group H: FC Salzburg 0-0 Al Hilal - Audi Field, Washington, D.C

Monday, 23 June

Group G: Man City 6-0 Al Ain - Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta

Group B: Seattle Sounders 0-2 PSG - Lumen Field, Seattle

Group B: Atletico Madrid 1-0 Botafogo - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Tuesday, 24 June

Group A: Inter Miami 2-2 Palmeiras - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Group A: Porto 4-4 Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, New York New Jersey

Group C: Auckland City 1-1 Boca Juniors - GEODIS Park, Nashville

Group C: Benfica 1-0 Bayern Munich - Bank of America Stadium, Charlotte

Wednesday, 25 June

Group D: Los Angeles FC 1-1 Flamengo - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Group D: Esperance de Tunis 0-3 Chelsea - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia

Group F: Borussia Dortmund 1-0 Ulsan HD - TQL Stadium, Cincinnati

Group F: Mamelodi Sundowns 0-0 Fluminense - Hard Rock Stadium, Miami

Thursday, 26 June

Group E: Inter Milan 2-0 River Plate - Lumen Field, Seattle

Group E: Urawa Red Diamonds 0-4 Monterrey - Rose Bowl Stadium, Los Angeles

Group G: Juventus 2-5 Man City - Camping World Stadium, Orlando

Group G: Wydad AC 1-2 Al Ain - Audi Field, Washington, D.C

Friday, 27 June

Group H: Al Hilal 2-0 CF Pachuca - GEODIS Park, Nashville

Group H: FC Salzburg 0-3 Real Madrid - Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia; kick off 2am