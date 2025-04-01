Erling Haaland: Man City forward ruled out for up to seven weeks with ankle injury

Manchester City forward Erling Haaland could be out for up to seven weeks with an ankle injury, manager Pep Guardiola has confirmed.

Haaland picked up the injury in Sunday's FA Cup win over Bournemouth after a challenge from Lewis Cook. He had scored earlier in the game as Man City won 2-1 in the quarter-final.

A club statement on Monday evening said the Norway international would see a specialist, but they were hopeful he would return before the end of the season.

Man City are in the chase for a Champions League place, with their victory at the weekend setting up an FA Cup semi-final with Nottingham Forest. They will also compete in the Club World Cup in June, in the USA.

Guardiola went further to add a timescale to any potential absence, telling a pre-Leicester press conference: "The doctors told me between five and seven weeks, so hopefully the end of the season and Club World Cup, he'll be ready.

"Sometimes there are years that these things happen - it's happened all season. It could have been different if it was the end of the season [before the Club World Cup]. With all the injuries we have this season, I'm sorry for them and for Erling as well. Hopefully the recovery is as speedy as possible and he can come back.

"We don't have another player with his skills or specific qualities, but we have to adapt. For many years, we played with different ways up front. It depends on the quality of the players. We are going to try and find a solution."

When asked how his team will cope without Haaland, Guardiola replied: "We need players with other qualities and bring other players closer to the box.

"Erling's numbers have been exceptional and is our incredible threat on many things, but we have to adjust in our players.

"I know the players who have a sense of goal more than the other ones. We have to bring them closer to the box."

Haaland's absence adds to already lengthy injury list for Man City this season, with the striker joining Rodri, Nathan Ake, John Stones and Manuel Akanji on the treatment table.

Pep on fan protest: We need them to reach CL place

Ahead of Man City's game against Leicester on Wednesday, fans are planning to protest after the club announced they had partnered with a third-party ticketing website.

Fan groups have called on supporters to stay outside of the ground for the first nine minutes of the match.

When asked about the protests, Guardiola replied: "Of course I have sympathy when the fans can express their feelings in good and bad moments, it's because the team and club is alive.

"The worst is when you cannot express. This is a club where people can express and we are in touch with the fans and the club.

"I can only say we need them since minute one. We are playing for next season to be in the Champions League and we need them.

"I know how tough Leicester are. I'm impressed with how they've played the last two games. They played well against Chelsea and Aston Villa.

"We need them [the fans] desperately to achieve our success to be in the Champions League again."

The expanded FIFA Club World Cup takes place in 2025, with Manchester City and Chelsea - plus Lionel Messi's Inter Miami - involved.

Defending champions City have been grouped with Juventus, as well as UAE side Al Ain and Moroccan team Wydad AC in Group G.

The new-look Club World Cup will feature 32 teams and will be played every four years from the summer of 2025. It is an expansion of the previous version of the tournament, which took place every year and involved just seven teams from around the world.

The tournament starts on June 15, with the final taking place on July 13.

The winners of the Club World Cup will receive up to £97m ($125m) from FIFA.