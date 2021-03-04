Neil Warnock: Middlesbrough manager to stay at club for 2021/22 season

Neil Warnock will manage Middlesbrough next season after signing a contract extension with the club.

The 72-year-old joined the Championship club on a short-term basis after replacing Johnathan Woodgate in June 2020.

After guiding Middlesbrough to safety last season, Warnock agreed to stay at the club for this season and has now committed to a further year.

Kevin Blackwell and Ronnie Jepson will also remain at the club with Warnock.

Warnock will enter a 21st year as a manager. He has taken charge of more than 1,500 games with 18 different clubs.

He is seeking a record ninth promotion, with Middlesbrough currently five points off the play-off places with 12 games remaining.

Substitute George Saville made an instant impression as he struck an 87th-minute winner to earn Middlesbrough a 2-1 victory at lowly Coventry on Tuesday.

Substitute Saville poked home from close range two minutes after being brought on to move Boro within three points of the play-off places before Wednesday's fixtures.

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship game between Coventry and Middlesbrough

Grant Hall had earlier opened his Middlesbrough account with a fine header from a Paddy McNair free-kick to cancel out an early own goal from Anfernee Dijksteel that had given Coventry the lead.

Saville's strike earned Boro a third win in five games, a run which has put their top-six hopes back on track having slipped off the pace with five defeats in their previous seven.