Arsenal transfers: Middlesbrough want Folarin Balogun; Eddie Nketiah position unchanged

Middlesbrough are one of a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs interested in taking Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun on loan.

Balogun has not featured in the Premier League since August but remains a part of Arsenal's long-term plans and signed a new contract in April which ties him to the club until 2025.

Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder tried to sign the 20-year-old, who was born in New York, back in 2020 when he was in charge of Sheffield United.

Balogun is also receiving interest from Europe, with French Ligue 1 side Saint-Etienne monitoring his situation.

Arsenal academy manager Per Mertesacker hinted last month that Balogun, who has made a total of 10 first-team appearances in all competitions, would head out on loan in January.

Nketiah free to speak with foreign clubs

Meanwhile, there remains no change in striker Eddie Nketiah's situation at the Emirates Stadium.

Nketiah, who scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's Carabao Cup thrashing of Sunderland last month, turned down the club's most recent contract offer and is now able to negotiate a pre-contract with a foreign club.

January is Arsenal's last chance to cash in on the 22-year-old, although they would be due compensation even if he leaves on a free transfer.

A permanent sale in January has not been ruled out, although Nketiah's services could be required as out-of-favour former captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has already left on Africa Cup of Nations duty with Gabon.

