Fulham's Andre Schurrle says he might celebrate if he scores against former club Chelsea

Fulham forward Andre Schurrle says he might celebrate if he scores against his former side Chelsea on Sunday, and does not understand why people have a problem with players doing so.

The 28-year-old played for Chelsea between 2013 and 2015, and will return to Stamford Bridge with Fulham on Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

Schurrle, who has scored five league goals for the Whites since joining on loan from Borussia Dortmund in July, says he hopes he will not cause offence if he is to score and celebrate.

"I didn't really think about it. I don't understand why even fans get angry for a player celebrating," Schurrle told Sky Sports News.

"If I celebrate at Stamford Bridge, it would never be against Chelsea fans or against the club, it will be just for me and the Fulham fans.

"If I should score it will be spontaneous and I hope no one will take offence.

Schurrle spent 18 months at Chelsea between 2013-2015

He added: "Every time scoring against a former club is special because you know everyone around the place."

Fulham secured a 3-2 win over Southampton in new manager Claudio Ranieri's first game in charge, and Schurrle believes bottom-placed Fulham have a chance of Premier League survival if they stick with the boss' plan for the season.

Schurrle said: "I think he is a really nice guy, an amazing football teacher, like almost a father to the players. Even after extra-time you get the feeling he enjoys being around the players.

"He loves getting a clean sheet and everyone working hard together."

He added: "He has big experience, he has trained a lot of teams, big and small, and knows what to do.

"The most important thing is to follow his plan, to follow what he wants and then I think we'll have a big chance of being safe at the end of the season."

Claudio Ranieri replaced Slavisa Jokanovic at Fulham earlier this month

The former Bayer Leverkusen and Wolfsburg player also revealed how Ranieri has implemented a rule of the players eating together after training, but says it's too early to see if it has had any effect on the team.

"He wants us to eat together after training, you start together and just have a chat and be together for an extra half an hour," added Schurrle.

