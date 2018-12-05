Aleksandar Mitrovic says he expects Fulham to improve in Premier League

Fulham forward Aleksandar Mitrovic has made a fine individual start to the season - and says there is more to come, from both himself and the club.

Fulham are bottom of the Premier League table after a sluggish start which has resulted in Claudio Ranieri replacing Slavisa Jokanovic as manager.

But the form of Serbia international Mitrovic has been a highlight for the Londoners - he has seven league goals to his name already. Only six players have scored more thus far in the campaign.

Ahead of Wednesday night's home game against Ranieri's old club Leicester, Mitrovic told Sky Sports: "I feel good at the moment, I feel really good on the pitch.

"I'm very happy that I am playing football in the Premier League and for my country as well.

Mitrovic says he is very happy at Fulham

"I'm enjoying my time here at Fulham, and my time in this team.

"I think there is a lot more to come. I am still 24, so I have much space to improve."

Mitrovic initially joined Fulham on loan from Newcastle at the end of the winter transfer window, and scored 12 times as the Cottagers secured promotion via the play-offs.

He later made the move permanent, switching to Fulham on a five-year deal for a fee of £22m, rising to £27m.

"I try to learn every day and train as hard as I can," he added. "Sometimes, you have tough times when you don't score goals, but the most important thing is to keep working hard.

"I believe in this team and this manager and this club and these fans.

"I feel really happy and I think there is a lot more to come from us.

"As time goes on, we will be better and better."