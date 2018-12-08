Claudio Ranieri says Fulham 'didn't play' in first half of Manchester United defeat

2:32 Claudio Ranieri says his Fulham side lacked passion and desire in the first half against Manchester United as they were beaten 4-1 at Old Trafford Claudio Ranieri says his Fulham side lacked passion and desire in the first half against Manchester United as they were beaten 4-1 at Old Trafford

Claudio Ranieri was left lamenting Fulham's first-half display as they conceded three goals before eventually losing 4-1 at Manchester United on Saturday.

Fulham, without a Premier League clean sheet all season, were 3-0 down at the break after goals from Ashley Young, Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku.

Aboubakar Kamara's penalty reduced the deficit in the second half, but after Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa was sent off for a second bookable offence, Marcus Rashford rounded off the victory late on.

It means bottom-club Fulham have now conceded 40 times in 16 games, with only Barnsley in 1997-98 (43) shipping in more at this stage of a Premier League season.

Ranieri told Sky Sports: "I had to consider why in the first half we didn't play, and in the second half I was very satisfied, but our best moment was [followed by] the second yellow card for Anguissa.

"I saw the foul, it's not a foul, he touched the ball clearly, and the referee gave the yellow card.

"But this was not the problem, the problem was the first half. We didn't play, we had to play harder, stronger because United showed quality, passion, desire, everything, and we had to do the same.

"They want to [go far] in the Champions League, we have to be safe at the end of the season, and we have to have a great desire to stay in the Premier League."

Asked if Fulham lacked intensity, Ranieri replied: "Yes, today. In the first half it was a warm-up, the second half was much better. I have to consider that United were 3-0 up and maybe relaxed a little, but we were stronger with passion.

"I want to see every match, every single ball, in the same way."

Andre Zambo Anguissa was sent off at Old Trafford for two bookable offences

Anguissa's second yellow came one minute after Kamara slotted in a penalty for Fulham, and while Ranieri disagreed with the decision - which came after the midfielder challenged Rashford - he said he would not have words with the referee.

Ranieri added: "I don't like to speak with the referee. The referee is okay, he can make mistakes. The managers and players make mistakes. Just [I would like him] to say it wasn't a foul."