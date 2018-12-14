Fulham chasing Chelsea's Gary Cahill as possible January transfer window addition

Chelsea's Gary Cahill could be heading to Fulham in January

Fulham want to sign Chelsea's Gary Cahill in the January transfer window, Sky Sports News understands.

The Whites - bottom of the Premier League table and keen to strengthen their defence - see Cahill's experience as a potentially vital addition to their survival bid.

West London rivals Chelsea will allow the 32-year-old, who has barely played for them this season, to leave next month after seven years at Stamford Bridge.

It is not clear whether any move would be on loan or a permanent basis but Cahill's contract expires at the end of the season.

Regardless, he could end up less than a mile down the road if Fulham are able to beat a number of other Premier League clubs in a potential scramble for his signature.

West Ham and Southampton are also reportedly interested in landing the veteran England international, who has not found favour since Maurizio Sarri's arrival in the summer.

Cahill - a £7m signing from Bolton in 2012 - has made only seven appearances for Chelsea this season and only one in the Premier League back in September.

Fulham spent over £100m on 12 new players in the summer following promotion from the Championship, but currently have the worst defensive record in the division, despite five of those being defenders, with a -24 goal-difference.

Sky Sports News understands they are therefore keen to sign a new centre-back despite bringing three new ones in during the summer in Alfie Mawson, Calum Chambers and Maxime Le Marchand.

It is also understood they will look at potential options at right-back, although they are considering using their own academy star Stephen Sessegnon - Ryan's brother.

And Fulham will also try to sign another striker for Claudio Ranieri to either partner or compete with Aleksandar Mitrovic.