AC Milan make enquiry into Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen

Stefan Johansen has fallen largely out of favour at Fulham this season

AC Milan have made an enquiry into the availability of Fulham midfielder Stefan Johansen, according to Sky in Italy.

Johansen, 27, was a key player in Slavisa Jokanovic's promotion-winning team at Fulham last year, but has only started four Premier League matches this season.

The Norway captain has seen new signings Jean Michael Seri, Andre Frank Zambo-Anguissa and Calum Chambers play ahead of him as the Whites have struggled at the foot of the table.

Johansen is out of contract in the summer so could sign a pre-contract agreement with a non-English club this month.

Milan are looking at the UK market during the January transfer window and Sky in Italy reported earlier this week that they have shown an interest in Southampton and Italy striker Manolo Gabbiadini.