Scott Parker says one win can kick-start Fulham revival

Scott Parker believes one win could "kick-start" Fulham's bid to avoid relegation from the Premier League this season.

Fulham are 19th in the table and 13 points from safety with just eight games remaining and a 3-1 defeat to Leicester in their last match edged them closer to the Championship.

"There's only so many more weeks I can go on saying I believe we can stay up, but one result can kick-start something and we have the quality to try and do that," Parker said.

Fulham have won just four matches in the Premier League this season

"When you look at how many games we need to win I understand it will be very difficult but while there's still points it's possible.

"We have some very good footballers and we need to start getting the best out of them. The attitudes and standards are rising on a daily basis. They have a chance at the weekend to prove how good they are."

Fulham have lost their last six games in the league and face Liverpool at Craven Cottage on Super Sunday, live on Sky Sports Premier League.

The Cottagers have also lost all ten matches against the top-six teams this season, including a 2-0 defeat at Anfield in November, and Parker was full of praise for Jurgen Klopp's side.

Liverpool have lost only once in the league this season, conceding just 17 goals

"It's going to be a massive challenge," he added. "Liverpool is a team that is fighting at the right end, in terms of fighting for the championship.

"They're pretty deadly with the pace and the power they have which is frightening. They have a top class manager and have done very well. They're a team full of individual quality and are up there with the world's best."