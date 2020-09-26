Ademola Lookman: Fulham in advanced talks over taking RB Leipzig player on loan

Ademola Lookman joined RB Leipzig from Everton on a permanent deal having impressed on loan

Fulham are in advanced talks with RB Leipzig over the loan signing of Ademola Lookman.

The 22-year-old was left out of Leipzig's squad for their Bundesliga game at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.

The German club said he was not selected "due to ongoing transfer discussions".

Lookman left Everton for Leipzig in a £22.5m deal last summer having previously impressed on loan but has struggled to make an impact for them since making the move permanent.

He failed to score in 13 appearances in all competitions for them last season and has not featured in any of Leipzig's three league and cup matches in the 2020/21 campaign.

Sky Sports News previously reported that Fulham are in talks to bring Lookman back to the Premier League on a season-long loan.

Fulham have lost their opening two matches on their return to the Premier League but will look to pick up points when they take on Aston Villa at Craven Cottage on Monday - live on Sky Sports.

Scott Parker's side have progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, however, where they will face west London rivals Brentford at the Community Stadium on Thursday - also live on Sky Sports.

