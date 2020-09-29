Ademola Lookman: Fulham to sign RB Leipzig winger on loan

Fulham are close to signing RB Leipzig winger Ademola Lookman on a season-long loan with the deal set to be completed in the next 24 to 48 hours.

The 22-year-old Englishman was left out of Leipzig's squad for their 1-1 draw at Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday, with the German club saying he was not selected "due to ongoing transfer discussions".

Lookman has only made one start since his £22.5m permanent move from Everton last summer, having previously impressed on loan in the 2017-18 season when he scored five goals in 11 Bundesliga games.

Image: Lookman made 21 Premier League appearances for Everton in the 2018/19 season

He started his career with Charlton before moving to Merseyside in 2017 - stepping up from League One - and made 48 appearances for Everton across all competitions before trying his luck in Europe.

He now looks set to return to the Premier League with Fulham, who have lost their opening three matches and find themselves bottom of the table on goal difference following promotion via the Sky Bet Championship play-offs last term.

2:39 Jamie Carragher says he's more certain that Fulham will get relegated than he is about Liverpool retaining their Premier League crown

However, Scott Parker's side have progressed to the fourth round of the Carabao Cup, where they will face west London rivals Brentford on Thursday - live on Sky Sports Football.

