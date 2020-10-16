Anthony Knockaert: Nottingham Forest sign winger on loan from Fulham

Anthony Knockaert has joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Fulham until January.

The 28-year-old winger's move sees him reunite with Chris Hughton, who took charge at the City Ground earlier this month.

Knockaert played under Hughton at Brighton, where they won promotion to the Premier League together in 2017.

Fulham only signed Knockaert on a permanent deal in July, paying Brighton £10m following a successful loan spell.

The former France U21 international played 46 times for Fulham on their way to winning the play-offs last season, but had not made a Premier League appearance for them so far this campaign.

A Fulham statement read: "Everyone at Fulham would like to wish Anthony the very best of luck during his time in Nottingham."

Knockaert joins Cyrus Christie, the Fulham right-back who joined Forest on loan earlier in the window, at the City Ground.

Kongolo rejoins Fulham

Image: Terence Kongolo (right) made 45 Premier League appearances for Huddersfield

Fulham have re-signed defender Terence Kongolo from Huddersfield for an initial fee of £4m plus add-ons.

Manager Scott Parker was keen to strengthen his defence following a poor start to life back in the Premier League.

Defenders Tosin Adarabioyo and Joachim Andersen joined Fulham on Deadline Day from Manchester City and Lyon respectively.

But Parker has moved once again to bolster his options with the signing of Kongolo.

The 26-year-old joined Fulham on loan in January but suffered a broken foot and returned to Huddersfield after making just one appearance for the Cottagers.

Kongolo began his career in his native Netherlands with Feyenoord and made over 130 appearances for the club before moving to Monaco and then to Huddersfield.

He made 45 Premier League appearances for Huddersfield during their two-season stint in the top-flight.