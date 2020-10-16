Sheffield United vs Fulham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).
Team news
Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will check on his returning international players before finalising his plans for the home game against Fulham.
The Blades have a Covid-19 issue with an unnamed player who has returned from the international break, as well as individuals nursing injuries after representing their countries.
Club-record signing Rhian Brewster is likely to make his debut following his arrival from Liverpool earlier this month. However, fellow striker Lys Mousset (ankle) remains out.
Fulham manager Scott Parker has been dealt an injury blow ahead of his side's trip to Sheffield, with both teams still searching for their first points of the season.
New signing Joachim Andersen sustained damage to his ankle ligaments in training and will join fellow newcomer Kenny Tete on the sidelines, with Parker unable to give a timescale on the recovery of either.
However, Mario Lemina has been training over the international break and could feature, while this weekend's fixture is set to come too soon for Harrison Reed.
How to follow
Follow Sheffield United vs Fulham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.
Opta stats
- The home side has won both previous Premier League meetings between Sheffield United and Fulham, with the Blades winning 2-0 and the Cottagers winning 1-0 in the 2006-07 campaign.
- Fulham won both league meetings with Sheffield United the last time the sides faced in the 2017-18 Championship, winning 5-4 at Bramall Lane and 3-0 at Craven Cottage. A player from each side scored a hat-trick in the 5-4 triumph (Ryan Sessegnon for Fulham, Leon Clarke for Sheffield United).
- The home side has won 11 of the last 15 Premier League matches between the bottom two sides (D3 L1), with the only away win in that time coming for bottom placed Watford at Norwich in November 2019 (2-0).
- Sheffield United have lost their last seven Premier League games - they've never lost eight league games in a row in their history.
- Fulham have lost each of their four Premier League games this season, failing to score in three of them and shipping 11 goals in the process. They've never lost each of their first five games in a league season before in their history.
- Fulham and Sheffield United are the only sides yet to have led so far in the Premier League this season, while Fulham have been behind for a league-high four hours 40 minutes in 2020-21.
- Last season in the Premier League, Sheffield United conceded a goal every 98 minutes on average with Dean Henderson in goal (33 goals in 3240 minutes). Without Henderson in goal this season and last, the Blades concede on average a goal every 45 minutes (12 in 540 minutes).