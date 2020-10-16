Sheffield United vs Fulham preview, team news, kick-off

Team news and stats ahead of Sheffield United vs Fulham in the Premier League on Sunday (kick-off 12pm).

Team news

Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder will check on his returning international players before finalising his plans for the home game against Fulham.

The Blades have a Covid-19 issue with an unnamed player who has returned from the international break, as well as individuals nursing injuries after representing their countries.

Club-record signing Rhian Brewster is likely to make his debut following his arrival from Liverpool earlier this month. However, fellow striker Lys Mousset (ankle) remains out.

Fulham manager Scott Parker has been dealt an injury blow ahead of his side's trip to Sheffield, with both teams still searching for their first points of the season.

New signing Joachim Andersen sustained damage to his ankle ligaments in training and will join fellow newcomer Kenny Tete on the sidelines, with Parker unable to give a timescale on the recovery of either.

However, Mario Lemina has been training over the international break and could feature, while this weekend's fixture is set to come too soon for Harrison Reed.

How to follow

Follow Sheffield United vs Fulham in our dedicated live match blog. Highlights will also be published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after the final whistle.

