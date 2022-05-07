Aleksandar Mitrovic: Fulham striker wins 2021/22 Championship Golden Boot

Fulham striker Aleksandar Mitrovic has won the Sky Bet Championship Golden Boot award for the 2021/22 season.

Mitrovic scored an incredible 43 goals in 44 appearances this season, breaking the record for the most goals scored in a 46-game English league season, set by Guy Whittingham for Portsmouth in 1992-93.

He also broke Ivan Toney's Championship goalscorer record, which stood at 31 goals.

The Golden Boot, which takes into account all league games, and does not include Play-Off fixtures, was presented to Mitrovic at full time after Fulham's final game of the season today [Saturday 7 May].

Fulham manager Marco Silva said: "Aleksandar Mitrovic has performed at a very high level this season.

"Of course, the goals he scored and the records he has broken have created the headlines.

"He deserves to end the season by having his personal achievement recognised with Golden Boot award for the 43 goals he scored in the Championship.

"His accomplishment is a consequence of the good work of the team, and he will be the first person to appreciate and recognise the contribution from his teammates.

"As well as scoring goals, Aleksandar has been a fantastic team player. He has been involved in every part of matches from good positional play, linking with teammates and his defensive duties and he has fully embraced our philosophy."

The Sky Bet Championship Golden Glove was won by Bournemouth's Mark Travers, who kept 20 clean sheets.