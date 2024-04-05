 Skip to content
Transfer

Andreas Pereira: Fulham attacking midfielder's future uncertain with Atletico Madrid interested

Fulham attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira set for uncertain future this summer; he is being monitored by Atletico Madrid, who showed interest during January transfer window; Brazil international's preference is to stay in the Premier League as he enters last two years of Fulham contract

By Natalie Gedra

Friday 5 April 2024 21:08, UK

Fulham's Andreas Pereira during the Premier League match at the City Ground, Nottingham. Picture date: Tuesday April 2, 2024.
Image: Fulham attacking midfielder Andreas Pereira has made 38 appearances in all competitions this season

Andreas Pereira's future at Fulham is set to become uncertain this summer, with Atletico Madrid among the clubs monitoring his situation.

Atletico showed interest during the January transfer window, but Fulham did not even consider discussing a potential sale.

It is expected by Pereira and his camp that the club will consider any bids that come in during the summer market - and his preference would be to stay in the Premier League.

Brazil's Andreas Pereira during the international friendly match at Wembley Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday March 23, 2024.
Image: Pereira was named in last month's Brazil squad as he played against England and Spain

Two big clubs are understood to be showing an interest in the Brazil international already for next season.

Several teams in Italy are also looking at Pereira ahead of the summer, with the attacking midfielder about to enter the final two years of his Fulham contract.

Trending

The 28-year-old signed for Fulham from Manchester United in 2022 and has been developed by Fulham head coach Marco Silva into a formidable attacker.

Also See:

Ad content | Stream Sky Sports on NOW

NOW TV PROMO APRIL 2024

Stream Sky Sports live with no contract on a Month or Day membership on NOW. Instant access to live action from the Premier League, EFL, F1, England Cricket and so much more.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines for a chance to win £250,000 for free. Entries by 3pm Saturday.
Transfer

Around Sky

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, WSL, boxing, Miami tennis and more

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports