Andreas Pereira: Fulham attacking midfielder's future uncertain with Atletico Madrid interested

Andreas Pereira's future at Fulham is set to become uncertain this summer, with Atletico Madrid among the clubs monitoring his situation.

Atletico showed interest during the January transfer window, but Fulham did not even consider discussing a potential sale.

It is expected by Pereira and his camp that the club will consider any bids that come in during the summer market - and his preference would be to stay in the Premier League.

Image: Pereira was named in last month's Brazil squad as he played against England and Spain

Two big clubs are understood to be showing an interest in the Brazil international already for next season.

Several teams in Italy are also looking at Pereira ahead of the summer, with the attacking midfielder about to enter the final two years of his Fulham contract.

The 28-year-old signed for Fulham from Manchester United in 2022 and has been developed by Fulham head coach Marco Silva into a formidable attacker.

