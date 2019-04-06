WATCH: Chelsea loanee Reece James scores long-range stunner against Bristol City
Last Updated: 06/04/19 6:52pm
Reece James continued his impressive loan spell for Wigan with a long-range strike against Bristol City on Saturday.
Wigan took a 37th-minute lead thanks to a swerving 30-yard shot from the 19-year-old midfielder contracted to Chelsea.
James has already made 40 appearances in his debut senior campaign on a season-long loan at Wigan, who sit 19th in the Championship after their 2-2 draw with Bristol City.
Anthony Pilkington grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to boost Wigan's hopes of avoiding relegation and dent City's play-off aspirations following the draw at Ashton Gate.
