WATCH: Chelsea loanee Reece James scores long-range stunner against Bristol City

0:30 Chelsea loanee and Wigan defender Reece James continues to impress as the 19-year-old scored a screamer against Bristol City in their 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate. Chelsea loanee and Wigan defender Reece James continues to impress as the 19-year-old scored a screamer against Bristol City in their 2-2 draw at Ashton Gate.

Reece James continued his impressive loan spell for Wigan with a long-range strike against Bristol City on Saturday.

Wigan took a 37th-minute lead thanks to a swerving 30-yard shot from the 19-year-old midfielder contracted to Chelsea.

James has already made 40 appearances in his debut senior campaign on a season-long loan at Wigan, who sit 19th in the Championship after their 2-2 draw with Bristol City.

Anthony Pilkington grabbed a dramatic stoppage-time equaliser to boost Wigan's hopes of avoiding relegation and dent City's play-off aspirations following the draw at Ashton Gate.

Hit the video above to see James score a brilliant goal from range.