Wigan report online 'racist abuse' of Nathan Byrne to police

Wigan have condemned the 'racist abuse' received by Nathan Byrne on Twitter and reported it to the police.

The Championship club's winger was subjected to alleged racist abuse on his personal Twitter account.

A statement from the club said: "Wigan Athletic Football Club are angered by racist abuse received on the personal Twitter account of one of our players, Nathan Byrne, on Saturday afternoon.

"We have reported the incident to the police and will work with the relevant authorities to assist them with their investigations.

"There is no place for discrimination in society and social media is not an exception to those rules. We find this behaviour abhorrent."

Byrne scored a 93rd-minute equaliser in Wigan's 2-2 draw with Bristol City at Ashton Gate on Saturday.

Brentford confirmed on Saturday evening that a man was removed from Griffin Park and arrested on suspicion of committing a racially-aggravated public order offence during the match with Derby.

Former QPR manager Chris Ramsey gave his view on the apparent rise in racist abuse in football, speaking to Sky Sports News at the British Ethnic Diversity Sports Awards on Saturday evening.

"We're always disappointed, but it's never really gone away has it?" said Ramsey. "Now there is more awareness, which is something I think is important.

"People are aware that these incidents are more prevalent than not.

"So, fair play to the people that are dealing with it and fair play to the people that have brought it to our attention."