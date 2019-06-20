Wigan fixtures: Sky Bet Championship 2019/20

Wigan begin the 2019/20 Sky Bet Championship season with a game against Cardiff at the DW Stadium.

They face local rivals Preston at Deepdale in the second week of the campaign before a home clash against Leeds in week three.

Paul Cook's side face Derby at the DW Stadium on Boxing Day and travel to Birmingham on New Year's Day.

Wigan round off their campaign with a home game against Fulham, who are back in the Championship following their relegation from the Premier League last season.

August

3: Cardiff (h)

10: Preston (a)

17: Leeds (h)

20: Middlesbrough (a)

24: QPR (a)

31: Barnsley (h)

September

14: Hull (a)

21: Charlton (h)

28: Fulham (a)

October

1: Birmingham (h)

5: Sheffield Wednesday (a)

19: Nottingham Forest (h)

23: Derby (a)

26: Bristol City (a)

November

2: Swansea (h)

9: Brentford (h)

23: Stoke (a)

26: Millwall (a)

30: Reading (h)

December

7: Luton (a)

11: West Brom (h)

14: Huddersfield (h)

21: Blackburn (a)

26: Derby (h)

29: Nottingham Forest (a)

January

1: Birmingham (a)

11: Bristol City (h)

18: Swansea (a)

25: Sheffield Wednesday (h)

February

1: Leeds (a)

8: Preston (h)

11: Middlesbrough (h)

15: Cardiff (a)

22: Millwall (h)

26: Reading (a)

29: West Brom (a)

March

7: Luton (h)

14: Huddersfield (a)

18: Blackburn (h)

21: Stoke (h)

April

4: Brentford (a)

10: QPR (h)

13: Barnsley (a)

18: Hull (h)

25: Charlton (a)

May

2: Fulham (h)

Key dates in the EFL season

The 2019/20 Sky Bet EFL season kicks off over the weekend of August 2-5.

The Carabao Cup starts the following weekend, before concluding at Wembley on Sunday March 1, while the EFL Trophy begins week commencing September 2 and reaches its climax on Sunday April 5.

The season-ending Sky Bet EFL play-offs will once again be staged at Wembley, this time across two weekends in May due to the national stadium's Euro 2020 commitments. The League Two final will take place on Saturday May 16, before League One and the Championship take centre stage the following weekend on Sunday May 24 and Monday May 25, respectively.

