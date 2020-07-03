Wigan Athletic's administration will be investigated by lawyers

Wigan fans protested outside the EFL offices in Preston

The administrators brought in to take control of Wigan have instructed their lawyers to begin an investigation into the events surrounding the collapse of the Championship Club

Wigan entered administration on Wednesday, the first professional club to do so in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, and are set to be handed a 12-point penalty by the English Football League (EFL).

A number of concerns have been aired about how the club has found itself in the position it is in, just a month after being taken over by the consortium 'Next Leader Fund'.

Initially the administrators had planned to focus purely on making sure the club is able to finish this season and also try to find a buyer, however they have now decided that an investigation into the situation surrounding the administration needs to be brought forward.

Former Leeds chairman Gerald Krasner is part of the team tasked with saving the Latics and finding a new buyer.

MP Lisa Nandy called for a 'full inquiry' following the club's administration

He told Sky Sports News: "We have today instructed our lawyers to begin a full and detailed investigation into the matter, Included in the investigation will be a number of matters that parties have brought to our attention."

Earlier on Friday, Wigan MP Lisa Nandy "called for a full inquiry into the circumstances".

The Shadow Foreign Secretary also called for the government to intervene and provide help so the club can finish the season.

Martinez: EFL should investigate Wigan administration

Wigan's FA Cup-winning manager Roberto Martinez believes the EFL should investigate and learn from the club's administration to prevent other Football League sides from suffering the same fate.

Martinez, currently the Belgium head coach, spoke of his "shock" at the recent developments of his former club.

1:42 Roberto Martinez says the EFL should investigate after his former club Wigan fell into administration Roberto Martinez says the EFL should investigate after his former club Wigan fell into administration

Speaking to Sky Sports News, Martinez said: "When you see a club going into administration you get a little bit of a shock. Straight away you get that sad feeling of a football institution, which means so much to the community and its fans, that goes into administration.

"In Wigan Athletic's case it was an even bigger shock. You need to look back at the change of ownership in November 2018, you're talking about 19 months.

"This is a wonderful family club that had no debt whatsoever, had fantastic assets with the two training grounds and a stadium, and all of a sudden is in a situation to go into administration. So I was totally shocked."

He added: "It has been an inspirational club for many families around the north-west, but other clubs as well, that things can be achieved if you plan and work well, that you can play in the Premier League, reach Europe, and engrave your name in the most famous cup competition in the world.

"That's the story of Wigan Athletic. The fans don't deserve this."

Martinez, who played for the club from 1995-2001 before managing them 2009-2013, then called for an investigation to prevent other football clubs from following Wigan into administration.