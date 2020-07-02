Sky Sports EFL Podcast: Wigan troubles, Derby on the march, relegation and promotion battles tightening

The Sky Sports EFL Podcast assesses all the latest twists in the Championship promotion and relegation battles, and look back at the League Two play-off final.

Sky Sports EFL reporter Jonathan Oakes is joined by pundit Andy Hinchcliffe and commentator Gary Weaver to discuss all the latest news in the Championship - including Wigan going into administration, the tightening relegation scrap and the promotion battle.

The panel assess Stoke's troubled form, Huddersfield's big win at Birmingham and Luton and Barnsley's improved form in their fight for survival.

At the top of the table, West Brom and Fulham got back to winning ways, Brentford are on the march, Derby have risen into play-off contention and Leeds stumbled against Luton.

We also hear from Wigan fan Adam Pendlebury, Stoke fan Ben Rowley and Brentford fan Billy Grant on the latest issues impacting upon their clubs.

Attention then turns to the League Two play-off final, after Northampton thumped Exeter at Wembley, Bolton's appointment of Ian Evatt and Sol Campbell's departure from Southend.