Wigan boss Paul Cook sends defiant message after club's shock slide into adminstration

Paul Cook has issued a defiant message following Wigan going into administration

Paul Cook insists Wigan will not go down without a fight after a catastrophic week in which the club slid into administration.

Facing a 12-point deduction, Wigan would be put on the brink of relegation in developments that have shocked the club, the league and MPs - despite the expected financial ramifications of the coronavirus pandemic.

Administrators have ordered lawyers to investigate how the club has been put into insolvency just a month after being taken over by Hong Kong-based 'Next Leader Fund LP', as fans grouped together to raise over £100,000 to help keep the club afloat.

And after a 3-0 defeat at Griffin Park, a beleaguered Cook said: "From all the staff and players, we thank them so much for what they're doing. We see all the messages of support; the good wishes that they're feeling.

"Today was a tough day for us; travelling down with everything that's gone on. We're aware of all the positive energy at Wigan.

"The only thing I can guarantee the supporters is that we won't be lying down and just fading away.

"We've got a massive game against QPR at the DW Stadium on Wednesday. I guarantee the supporters - I give them my word - we will lift these players the best way we can.

"And we will fight until someone says its mathematically impossible to stay in the league. At the moment there is a realistic chance that we can.

"So the appreciation from the staff and the players in abundance to the supporters. We know they'll always be there for Wigan Athletic. We appreciate it so much.

"My message from the staff and the players is that we had a bad day today. It was a flat performance. Credit to Brentford. They're a good side. It was always going to be difficult.

"But we'll pick ourselves up for the last five games and we'll do our best to make the supporters proud of us - that's for sure."