Wigan Athletic takeover completed as Next Leader Fund LP takes control

Next Leader Fund LP are the new owners of Wigan Athletic

Wigan Athletic have confirmed the ownership of the club has now formally changed hands.

A statement on the Wigan web site said: "We can confirm that the sale of the majority shareholdings of the Wigan Athletic Group from International Entertainment Corporation (IEC) to Next Leader Fund LP has now formally completed.

"The transaction has been formally ratified and approved by the shareholders of IEC, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the EFL."

Au Yeung, Man Chun Szeto and Chun Kit Chan will join existing executive directors Darren Royle, Joe Royle, Jonathan Jackson and Thomas Chan on the board of directors at the club.

Directors Kevin Roberts, Dr. Michelle Chen, Chi Wai Lee, Wing Lam Leung, Cheung Tat Man have stepped down from the board of directors, following completion.

Mr Au Yeung said: "I am excited to join the Wigan Athletic family and I look forward to working with the Board of Directors to support the club in what is going to be an initially challenging period.

"I hope to work with the staff within the club in the future and most importantly I hope to meet the club's passionate fans.

"We encourage your feedback on club matters so please continue to help us grow and develop. I hope in the future to enjoy Latics games together. Be safe."

The Championship has announced a provisional restart date on the weekend of June 20, subject to all safety requirements and government guidelines being met.