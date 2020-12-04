Wigan: EFL rejects bid from Spanish consortium to buy League One club

Wigan's future remains uncertain after the EFL rejected an attempt from a Spanish consortium to buy the League One club.

Back in September, Wigan's administrators revealed they had reached an agreement with a "preferred bidder from Spain" to purchase the club.

Wigan were relegated from the Championship last season after receiving a 12-point penalty for entering administration in July.

However, after investigating the proposed buyer, the EFL has rejected their attempts to purchase the club, meaning Wigan remain in administration.

"At its meeting on Thursday, the EFL Board received an update and fully considered the latest position in respect of the ongoing discussions relating to the sale of the assets of Wigan Athletic," an EFL spokesman said.

"The EFL has in recent weeks undertaken significant due diligence on the relevant parties in accordance with its Regulations and, based on the information that has been made available, the Board confirmed it was not in a position to agree to an application to transfer membership in the EFL to the proposed purchasers as the League's requirements have not been satisfied.

"The Board reiterated its commitment to working with the Administrators to secure a successful and sustainable future for the Club and will meet with them to discuss the implications of this decision at the earliest opportunity."