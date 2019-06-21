Liverpool call would be hard to turn down says Sheffield United's Jack O'Connell

0:16 Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell admits the opportunity to play for boyhood club Liverpool would 'be hard to turn down' Sheffield United defender Jack O'Connell admits the opportunity to play for boyhood club Liverpool would 'be hard to turn down'

Jack O'Connell admits the opportunity to play for boyhood club Liverpool would "be hard to turn down" as he prepares for his first season in the Premier League with Sheffield United.

The 25-year-old was an integral part of a Blades side that won automatic promotion last season and the defender is now looking forward to facing the Reds.

"All my family are Liverpool fans so we couldn't wait to find out when we played Liverpool and to face them on New Year's Day will be a special moment for me and my family," O'Connell said.

1:14 Sheffield United's players and management took to the streets on an open-top bus to celebrate their Premier League promotion Sheffield United's players and management took to the streets on an open-top bus to celebrate their Premier League promotion

"I'm a massive Liverpool fan and went to the Champions League final in Madrid - but couldn't really enjoy the game because I ended up analysing them as opposition next season.

"I'm guessing staying up is the main priority [for Sheffield United] but seeing Jordan Henderson lift the trophy gave me goosebumps, and I'd love it to be me one day.

"Obviously I am happy at Sheffield United. I've just signed a new contract and I've never thought about leaving, but my dream as a kid was to play for Liverpool and if they ever come knocking, although unlikely, it would be hard to turn them down."

O'Connell is currently in France supporting girlfriend Alex Greenwood as the Manchester United full-back is bidding for Women's World Cup glory with England.

O'Connell has captained England U19s in the past, but he insists full international honours are not something he is thinking about.

"I see a lot of fans talk about me playing for England but for me I'm just looking forward to testing myself at the highest level and proving myself against the top players," he added.